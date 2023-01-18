ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Silver, NJ

In Memoriam: Red Bank Resident Lou Maresca, 96

“When through one man a little more love and goodness, a little more light and truth comes into the world then that life has had great meaning.” ~ A close friend of Lou’s, Fr. Charles Hudson, at his 60th birthday. Red Bank resident Louis J. Maresca passed away...
RED BANK, NJ
Retro Schwenker’s Pond Winter Wonderland Fun

With the hint of sun and tinge of milder weather these days, R-FH area people were popping up all over the great outdoors for a little fairer weather respite. Some iconic respite spots never change, either. Some usually flock to Sea Bright beach and the riverfront for a little warm sun and solace to take out the winter chill. Others opt for another tradition — taking the kiddies to what used to be referred to as “the duck pond” to get a little fresh air, see the ducks that are still hanging around and, perhaps, feed them a bit. (No bread. Corn.)
SEA BRIGHT, NJ

