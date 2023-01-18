RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties for tomorrow. Snow will move into the area tonight and impact southern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. It is still a bit unclear how much snow we will see, but expect around 3-6 inches for those in the advisory. Places to the south of our area could receive up to a foot or more. Rapid City and the Black Hills will see little to no accumulation. As far as temperatures, highs tomorrow will be in the 30s once again. We’ll see similar temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday’s highs could reach the mid-40s.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO