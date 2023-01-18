Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Walton a key player and leader for Douglas girls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Keana Walton has had a passion for basketball since she was a young kid. She would like to play at the collegiate level, but first she is focused on finishing up her high school career on a strong note.
kotatv.com
Macey Wathen-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Macey Wathen has helped the Stevens girls basketball team rack up an impressive 7-2 record this season. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
kotatv.com
‘Rodeo & Ag Night’, the last night for the Rush in the Monument before the stock show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush takes the ice on Saturday one last time before the rink gets transformed for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Even better, the theme for the game against the Idaho Steelheads is “Rodeo & Ag Night”. The night starts with a pre-game at 4:30 pm at the Cowboy Bar, and just before puck drop, Brandon Jones will perform a song written specifically for the Rapid City Rush.
Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
kotatv.com
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
kotatv.com
Partly cloudy for Friday
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Jackrabbits are celebrated in Pierre. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
kotatv.com
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 11th annual Snocross Showdown hits the track and sky at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Historic Deadwood on January 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale for this annual event. A detailed race schedule for both days is also available. These pro...
kotatv.com
Cutting Horse: The event before the events at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of the 64th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, many cowboys and cowgirls are preparing for their events in barrel racing, team roping, or even bull riding. But a week prior- this week- marks the true beginning of the stock show festivities with the Cutting Horse Event.
kotatv.com
Students rebuild school’s crosswalk shelter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a crosswalk shelter at East Middle School. The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement. Building the crosswalk shelter took about...
KEVN
Snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties for tomorrow. Snow will move into the area tonight and impact southern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. It is still a bit unclear how much snow we will see, but expect around 3-6 inches for those in the advisory. Places to the south of our area could receive up to a foot or more. Rapid City and the Black Hills will see little to no accumulation. As far as temperatures, highs tomorrow will be in the 30s once again. We’ll see similar temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday’s highs could reach the mid-40s.
kotatv.com
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
kotatv.com
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
MITCHELL, S.D. (KOTA) - For months this rebuilt motorcycle has been a passion project for students, faculty, staff, and supporters of Mitchell Technical College. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities for purpose, wellbeing, and growth through projects such as bike rebuilds, worked tirelessly to tear down and rebuild the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the City of Sturgis. The finished bike is scheduled to go up for bids on an elite Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 24-28.
kotatv.com
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy
It's tourism day here in Rapid City. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
kotatv.com
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
kotatv.com
It's tourism day here in Rapid City
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
kotatv.com
Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet. The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.
newscenter1.tv
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
kotatv.com
A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
newscenter1.tv
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
Comments / 0