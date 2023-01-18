ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid Perrantes
2d ago

I drove by the scene on the way home, it was a mess. Parts of the car were everywhere in the streets. Then I look forward and see the car smashed behind the truck. As I drove along I said to myself that a person is no longer here because you could see anything in the car. I thought about that person all night waiting to hear or see the news. So sad my prayers go out to the family

Teresa Thornton-Paris
1d ago

Damn how fast was that car going. In order to bend that trailer gard and go that far under to raise the back wheels. prayers lifted for the family who just lost a loved one.

Paintmeapicture
1d ago

According to unnamed resources the Telsa was traveling at 123mph the cameras inside the car showed no sign the driver saw the truck. Good thing the Tesla didn't kill some innocent person.Just so people understand that a tesla body is pressed as one solid piece of composite material requiring 120 tonsthe forces applied to that wreck would have went though 5 stopped passenger vehicles

