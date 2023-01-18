ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Comments / 4

Valentina
1d ago

This new city council ran on listening to the citizens of HB, but disregarded all the people who spoke and wrote letters in favor of keeping Main St community focused. Instead, they let jealous business owners rule, because they didn’t get a patio. The 4 bullies in CC made a bad, bad choice who to align with!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Chick-fil-A submits plans to open at Frantones Pizza site

DOWNEY - Chick-fil-A has submitted potential plans for a new location at the current Frantones Pizza location, city planning staff have confirmed. It is currently unknown how far along in the planning process the fast-food chain is with the site, located at 9148 Telegraph Rd. So far, Chick-fil-A has been tight-lipped on the subject.
DOWNEY, CA
newsantaana.com

Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting

Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Year of the Cat” this weekend

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
HeySoCal

LA Sanitation launches citywide organic waste program

LA Sanitation’s citywide organic waste program began Monday, with officials encouraging residents to begin disposing of food scraps and food-soiled paper in their green bins along with existing yard waste. The program is part of an effort to abide by Senate Bill 1383, which requires jurisdictions to reduce organic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower

Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
ORANGE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California

If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy