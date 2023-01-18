Read full article on original website
Valentina
1d ago
This new city council ran on listening to the citizens of HB, but disregarded all the people who spoke and wrote letters in favor of keeping Main St community focused. Instead, they let jealous business owners rule, because they didn’t get a patio. The 4 bullies in CC made a bad, bad choice who to align with!!
Santa Ana Officials Vote to Dissolve Downtown Business District After Latino Stores’ Outcry
After a pandemic, a streetcar construction project and a debate about what kind of shops are welcome in downtown Santa Ana, City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to dissolve the business improvement system that taxes and promotes the area’s merchants. A protest against Downtown, Inc., an economic interest...
Long Beach limits role of community input in issuing parklet permits
The Long Beach City Council voted Tuesday to change the city's municipal code, which will remove language that allowed community groups' input to be a deciding factor in whether a business could be given a permit to build a permanent parklet. The post Long Beach limits role of community input in issuing parklet permits appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex
Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.
thedowneypatriot.com
Chick-fil-A submits plans to open at Frantones Pizza site
DOWNEY - Chick-fil-A has submitted potential plans for a new location at the current Frantones Pizza location, city planning staff have confirmed. It is currently unknown how far along in the planning process the fast-food chain is with the site, located at 9148 Telegraph Rd. So far, Chick-fil-A has been tight-lipped on the subject.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
newsantaana.com
Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting
Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
orangecountytribune.com
“Year of the Cat” this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
LA Sanitation launches citywide organic waste program
LA Sanitation’s citywide organic waste program began Monday, with officials encouraging residents to begin disposing of food scraps and food-soiled paper in their green bins along with existing yard waste. The program is part of an effort to abide by Senate Bill 1383, which requires jurisdictions to reduce organic...
Huntington Beach Continues Fight With Sacramento Over Housing Mandates
Surf City leaders are looking at implementing a new housing plan as the council majority gears up to fight Sacramento over housing mandates. While the city has yet to pitch the plan to the state, there isn’t another one like it in California according to city staff, with the city zoning for 7,000 units less than the plan the state provisionally approved last year.
New project will improve traffic flow at 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona
The 71/91 freeway interchange in Corona will be closed periodically on weekends, with some lanes closed at night during the week, as work starts to improve the flow of traffic.
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
newsantaana.com
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The Irvine City Council Finally Approves Councilman Agran’s Plan for the Long-Promised Veterans Memorial Park
For nearly six decades, the 125-acre “ARDA” site at the Great Park was an integral part of the iconic El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (El Toro MCAS). Our community was home to thousands of military personnel long before Irvine became a city. When El Toro MCAS was...
oc-breeze.com
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa Monica
A large "Santa Monica is Not Safe" banner that was first noticed back in December has just made its return returned on January 15th to the Third Street Promenade, which is a popular shopping area in downtown Santa Monica.
OC will pay $1.7M to settle lawsuit by businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions
Orange County has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a lawsuit from businesses which faced fees and expenses while restricted from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California
If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
Comments / 4