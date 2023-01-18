Read full article on original website
saintly
2d ago
thank you to the city council of Santee for doing the right thing. enough is enough. people shouldn't have to go to sleep at night wondering if their house is going to burn down because of some fool.
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
Coast News
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
City sewage spill closes San Diego Bay, other nearby beaches
Half a million gallons of sewage spilled into the San Diego Bay, closing the bay and some nearby beaches.
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Ruptured stormwater pipe eroding hillside behind homes in Scripps Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A ruptured stormwater pipe in Scripps Ranch worries neighbors as more of the hillside behind their homes is disappearing to erosion. CBS 8 met with neighbors at the site off Pomerado Road to find out what could be done to fix the enormous problem. “I’ve watched...
onscene.tv
Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kusi.com
Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
Could Housing be the key to Solving San Diego's Homeless Crisis?
One program is showing promise in dealing with the ongoing problem
northcountydailystar.com
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
times-advocate.com
9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them
At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
northcountydailystar.com
Lake Wohlford Road Closure
On Sunday, January 15, a landslide caused by the recent barrage of atmospheric rivers forced an indefinite closure of Lake Wohlford Road between Valley Parkway and Oakvale Road. City of Escondido Public Works crews were dispatched to clear the road, but inspections revealed. large boulders presenting imminent fall hazards. The...
CBS 8
Comments / 3