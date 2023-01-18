INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO