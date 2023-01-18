ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

saintly
2d ago

thank you to the city council of Santee for doing the right thing. enough is enough. people shouldn't have to go to sleep at night wondering if their house is going to burn down because of some fool.

kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane

ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program

VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
onscene.tv

Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside

A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
times-advocate.com

9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them

At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Lake Wohlford Road Closure

On Sunday, January 15, a landslide caused by the recent barrage of atmospheric rivers forced an indefinite closure of Lake Wohlford Road between Valley Parkway and Oakvale Road. City of Escondido Public Works crews were dispatched to clear the road, but inspections revealed. large boulders presenting imminent fall hazards. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
