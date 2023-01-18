A second member of the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail board is publicly voicing concerns over the proposed nearly $50 million dollar renovation of the aging facility. “What I am saying is we don’t need to do an extensive renovation,” says jail board member Lisa Draine, who spoke before Charlottesville City Council on Jan. 17. “I feel like we can replace or repair some of the mechanical systems that are leading to some of the environmental concerns”.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO