California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
2urbangirls.com
Another pedestrian killed on SAME Orange County street where a woman died two days ago
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The person was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Bench Warrant Issued For Teen Accused in Coachella Robberies
A teen accused in two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022 with Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
I-10 back open after hours-long police pursuit and standoff
Interstate 10 is back open and a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit and hours-long standoff. The pursuit was the result of a domestic assault call that came in at around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday in Whitewater. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a 37-year-old man from Whitewater, was accused The post I-10 back open after hours-long police pursuit and standoff appeared first on KESQ.
sunnews.org
Briefing Room: Riverside deputy dies responding to domestic violence call
Unbelievably, I’m back with more devastating news this week. Just two weeks after Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was murdered in the line of duty, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office suffered another tragic loss. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun responded to a call...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The crash...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff’s officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose. Emilio Rosalesoseguera, 44, was attacked in intervals multiple times by 13 other inmates in the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana over 37 minutes on the morning of Jan. 11, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killings of Two in Long Beach
An ex-felon pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges stemming from a shooting in the summer of 2021 that left two men dead in Long Beach. Efren Abril, 23, is charged with the Aug. 5, 2021, killings of 29-year-old Antonio Parra and 28-year-old Brian Gomez, both of Long Beach. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach. Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Murdering Cellmate at Murrieta Jail Due in Court Next Week
A multi-convicted felon accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta is due back in court a week from Thursday. Micky Rodney Payne, 33, of Perris allegedly killed 24-year-old Mark Anthony Spratt of Fontana on Jan. 12. Payne pleaded not guilty to murder and...
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
