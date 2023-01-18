ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 45, Gilbert Classical Academy 17

Betty Fairfax High School 104, Phoenix Central 28

Bisbee 43, Tombstone 29

Buckeye 52, Glendale Copper Canyon 25

Campo Verde 55, Higley 41

Canyon View 50, Desert Edge 29

Chandler Prep 49, St. Augustine Catholic 32

Chandler Seton 80, Tempe Marcos de Niza 9

Cottonwood Mingus 56, Prescott 48

El Mirage Dysart 59, Phoenix Cortez 25

Gilbert 55, Gilbert Highland 54

Glendale Deer Valley 59, Cactus 5

Glendale Prep 42, Highland Prep 25

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 69, Phoenix Goldwater 12

Horizon Honors 58, Tempe Prep 9

Kearny Ray 36, The Gregory School 22

Lincoln 30, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 21

Miami 49, Gilbert Leading Edge 33

Mica Mountain 73, Douglas 63

Mohave Accelerated 49, Trivium Prep 15

Paradise Honors 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6

Patagonia 41, Elfrida Valley 29

Peoria 41, Agua Fria 37

Peoria Centennial 56, Glendale Apollo 43

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 62, Paradise Valley 46

Phoenix Arcadia 47, Phoenix St. Mary’s 45

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 70, Rancho Solano Prep 20

Phoenix Horizon 51, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 37

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 57, Casteel High School 46

Phoenix Thunderbird 65, Phoenix Moon Valley 45

Phoenix Washington 49, Glendale Independence 6

Poston Butte 58, American Leadership-Gilbert 36

Sahuarita 66, Rio Rico 34

Salome 40, Bagdad 8

Scottsdale Coronado 45, Tempe 25

Scottsdale Notre Dame 75, Scottsdale Chaparral 43

Sedona Red Rock 62, Scottsdale Prep 13

Sells Baboquivari 47, Duncan 24

St John Paul II 44, Heritage Academy - Laveen 10

Superior 34, Winkelman Hayden 26

Tempe McClintock 75, Phoenix South Mountain 10

Tucson Arizona IRHS 54, Tucson Cholla 37

Tucson Catalina Foothills 57, Marana Mountain View 30

Tucson Desert Christian 50, San Manuel 25

Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Tucson Pueblo 50

Vail Cienega 84, Tucson Desert View 15

Valley Vista 77, Shadow Ridge 16

Veritas Prep 68, Anthem Prep 10

Verrado 60, Lake Havasu 9

Willow Canyon 73, Glendale Arizona IHS 45

Youngker High School 71, Glendale 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Peterson, Ellis lead Southern Cal over Arizona State 77-69

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California cruised to a 77-69 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. Peterson sank 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12). He added eight rebounds and four assists. Ellis hit four 3-pointers, grabbed six boards and handed out four assists. Tre White contributed 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Vincent Iwuchukwu had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Warren Washington tallied 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3). Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 but made just 3 of 11 from 3-point range. USC used a balanced scoring attack — getting nine points from Ellis and eight each from Kobe Johnson, White and Iwuchukwu — to take a 43-33 lead at halftime.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with Phoenix

Memphis Grizzlies (31-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-24, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Phoenix Suns. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Suns are 18-13 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

