Tuesday’s Scores

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California cruised to a 77-69 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night. Peterson sank 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12). He added eight rebounds and four assists. Ellis hit four 3-pointers, grabbed six boards and handed out four assists. Tre White contributed 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Vincent Iwuchukwu had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Warren Washington tallied 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3). Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 but made just 3 of 11 from 3-point range. USC used a balanced scoring attack — getting nine points from Ellis and eight each from Kobe Johnson, White and Iwuchukwu — to take a 43-33 lead at halftime.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO