Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 45, Gilbert Classical Academy 17
Betty Fairfax High School 104, Phoenix Central 28
Bisbee 43, Tombstone 29
Buckeye 52, Glendale Copper Canyon 25
Campo Verde 55, Higley 41
Canyon View 50, Desert Edge 29
Chandler Prep 49, St. Augustine Catholic 32
Chandler Seton 80, Tempe Marcos de Niza 9
Cottonwood Mingus 56, Prescott 48
El Mirage Dysart 59, Phoenix Cortez 25
Gilbert 55, Gilbert Highland 54
Glendale Deer Valley 59, Cactus 5
Glendale Prep 42, Highland Prep 25
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 69, Phoenix Goldwater 12
Horizon Honors 58, Tempe Prep 9
Kearny Ray 36, The Gregory School 22
Lincoln 30, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 21
Miami 49, Gilbert Leading Edge 33
Mica Mountain 73, Douglas 63
Mohave Accelerated 49, Trivium Prep 15
Paradise Honors 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6
Patagonia 41, Elfrida Valley 29
Peoria 41, Agua Fria 37
Peoria Centennial 56, Glendale Apollo 43
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 62, Paradise Valley 46
Phoenix Arcadia 47, Phoenix St. Mary’s 45
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 70, Rancho Solano Prep 20
Phoenix Horizon 51, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 37
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 57, Casteel High School 46
Phoenix Thunderbird 65, Phoenix Moon Valley 45
Phoenix Washington 49, Glendale Independence 6
Poston Butte 58, American Leadership-Gilbert 36
Sahuarita 66, Rio Rico 34
Salome 40, Bagdad 8
Scottsdale Coronado 45, Tempe 25
Scottsdale Notre Dame 75, Scottsdale Chaparral 43
Sedona Red Rock 62, Scottsdale Prep 13
Sells Baboquivari 47, Duncan 24
St John Paul II 44, Heritage Academy - Laveen 10
Superior 34, Winkelman Hayden 26
Tempe McClintock 75, Phoenix South Mountain 10
Tucson Arizona IRHS 54, Tucson Cholla 37
Tucson Catalina Foothills 57, Marana Mountain View 30
Tucson Desert Christian 50, San Manuel 25
Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Tucson Pueblo 50
Vail Cienega 84, Tucson Desert View 15
Valley Vista 77, Shadow Ridge 16
Veritas Prep 68, Anthem Prep 10
Verrado 60, Lake Havasu 9
Willow Canyon 73, Glendale Arizona IHS 45
Youngker High School 71, Glendale 15
