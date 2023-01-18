ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

salineriverchronicle.com

Intermodal Board meets for the first time in the new year

Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority board held its first meeting of the year Wednesday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. SEARIFA will hold all meetings this year in Warren. The group alternates its meetings between Warren and Monticello. The board consists of three members each from the cities of...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County

PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
UNION COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Stacey Gorman of The Cotton Board presents Rotary program

The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Jan. 17 inside the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church for its weekly meeting. The program began by recognizing Bob Milton for reaching Paul Harris Fellow +1 status and he received an honorary pin. The meeting continued by hearing from Warren High School Junior Rotarian Delfino Rivera and the club will hear from Paris Wright next week.
WARREN, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Lions Club holds eye screenings at First Presbyterian Church preschool

Warren Lions Club provided eye screening for First Presbyterian Church preschool students Thursday. The screenings showed three students needed further eye care. Shown, from left, seated are student Makinzy Aldy and Lion Delbert Zimmerly; back row, Lions Leslie Huitt, President Neeley Vance and Tim Kessler.
salineriverchronicle.com

Three new officers join Warren Police Department

Three new officers were hired during Warren’s Civil Service Commission meeting Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Warren Municipal Courtroom. The Commission, made up of Chairman Phyllis Barnes, Janice Rochell, Nick Callaway, Terry Golden, and Vol Ford voted to hire Johnathan Benjamin Cox, Camry Dewayne Grant, and William Walter-Clark Morgan to join the Warren Police Department. Morgan is already certified and is eligible to enter service immediately.
salineriverchronicle.com

Patricia “Pat” Mann Galloway, 1940-2023

Patricia “Pat” Mann Galloway, age 82, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She was born June 6, 1940 in Bradley County, Arkansas to Wheeler Austin Mann and Etta Maxine Blankenship Mann. She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-son, William Bobby Galloway; brothers, Ricky Mann, Charles “Buddy” Mann, Jamie Mann, and Wade Mann; sisters, Charlene Lowe and Judy Taylor.
WARREN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
CAMDEN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Harold ‘Hogman’ Rainey, 1962-2023

Harold ‘Hogman’ Rainey, 60, of Warren, passed away January 12, 2023. Born September 15, 1962, he was a son of Doris Rainey and the late Tol Rainey. Hogman attended New Edinburg High School. He spent life after school in the logwoods. Hogman’s pastime was fishing, hunting, and spending...
WARREN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

8-year-old Ashley county boy battles cancer diagnosis

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Andy Boykin is an 8-year-old boy, with strong ties to the Ashley County community, who unexpectedly got diagnosed with brain cancer this month. The Southern Arkansas community is supporting the family with their love and prayers, which is exactly what the Boykin family is asking for. “Prayer is a critical component of what’s […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Lady Jacks suffer defeat at Hamburg

HAMBURG, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks fell to the Hamburg Lady Lions Tuesday night on the road at Hamburg by the final of 56-11. Warren’s shooting struggles continued Tuesday. They still remain without guard Cherish Dooley who is out with an injury to her right leg. This...
HAMBURG, AR

