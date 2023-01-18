Read full article on original website
Construction costs create problems for Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Construction that was planned for the Watson Chapel School District has run into some issues, and Tom Wilson, Superintendent of the district said a rise in costs is to blame. Last August, voters in Watson Chapel approved $5.7 million to help fund a new high...
Intermodal Board meets for the first time in the new year
Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority board held its first meeting of the year Wednesday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. SEARIFA will hold all meetings this year in Warren. The group alternates its meetings between Warren and Monticello. The board consists of three members each from the cities of...
Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County
PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
Stacey Gorman of The Cotton Board presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Jan. 17 inside the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church for its weekly meeting. The program began by recognizing Bob Milton for reaching Paul Harris Fellow +1 status and he received an honorary pin. The meeting continued by hearing from Warren High School Junior Rotarian Delfino Rivera and the club will hear from Paris Wright next week.
Pink Tomato Festival General Committee meeting set for January 26
The General Committee of the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival will meet on Thursday, January 26 at 5:15pm in the Municipal Building courtroom. All Events Chairs, volunteers, and the general public are invited to attend.
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
ADC: Inmate dies 3 weeks after fight
An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.
Lions Club holds eye screenings at First Presbyterian Church preschool
Warren Lions Club provided eye screening for First Presbyterian Church preschool students Thursday. The screenings showed three students needed further eye care. Shown, from left, seated are student Makinzy Aldy and Lion Delbert Zimmerly; back row, Lions Leslie Huitt, President Neeley Vance and Tim Kessler.
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
Three new officers join Warren Police Department
Three new officers were hired during Warren’s Civil Service Commission meeting Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Warren Municipal Courtroom. The Commission, made up of Chairman Phyllis Barnes, Janice Rochell, Nick Callaway, Terry Golden, and Vol Ford voted to hire Johnathan Benjamin Cox, Camry Dewayne Grant, and William Walter-Clark Morgan to join the Warren Police Department. Morgan is already certified and is eligible to enter service immediately.
Third-grade student and bus driver injured in El Dorado school bus crash
The El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an crash that left two injured.
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Patricia “Pat” Mann Galloway, 1940-2023
Patricia “Pat” Mann Galloway, age 82, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She was born June 6, 1940 in Bradley County, Arkansas to Wheeler Austin Mann and Etta Maxine Blankenship Mann. She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-son, William Bobby Galloway; brothers, Ricky Mann, Charles “Buddy” Mann, Jamie Mann, and Wade Mann; sisters, Charlene Lowe and Judy Taylor.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
Harold ‘Hogman’ Rainey, 1962-2023
Harold ‘Hogman’ Rainey, 60, of Warren, passed away January 12, 2023. Born September 15, 1962, he was a son of Doris Rainey and the late Tol Rainey. Hogman attended New Edinburg High School. He spent life after school in the logwoods. Hogman’s pastime was fishing, hunting, and spending...
8-year-old Ashley county boy battles cancer diagnosis
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Andy Boykin is an 8-year-old boy, with strong ties to the Ashley County community, who unexpectedly got diagnosed with brain cancer this month. The Southern Arkansas community is supporting the family with their love and prayers, which is exactly what the Boykin family is asking for. “Prayer is a critical component of what’s […]
Warren native Alonzo Hampton introduced as Arkansas-Pine Bluff head football coach
Hear reaction from Arkansas-Pine Bluff's new head football coach as Alonzo Hampton is introduced as the leader of the Golden Lions.
Lady Jacks suffer defeat at Hamburg
HAMBURG, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks fell to the Hamburg Lady Lions Tuesday night on the road at Hamburg by the final of 56-11. Warren’s shooting struggles continued Tuesday. They still remain without guard Cherish Dooley who is out with an injury to her right leg. This...
