Mayor Gregg Reep signs National Day of Racial Healing proclamation
Warren Mayor Gregg Reep signed his first proclamation Thursday, declaring the day as the National Day of Racial Healing 2023 in the city of Warren. Top photo: Warren Mayor Gregg Reep signed a proclamation Thursday for the National Day of Racial Healing. Shown, from left, are City Clerk Janice Nelson, Reep and Administrative Assistant Charlotte Tenner-Brown. Photo by Tim Kessler.
Warren and Hermitage students compete in Bradley County Spelling Bee
Warren School District and Hermitage School District met this Friday to compete in the Bradley County Spelling Bee. Spellers from both districts competed for a chance to move on and compete in the Arkansas State Spelling Bee in March. WMS 7th Grader, Addysen Powell, placed first and will move on...
Pastime: New buildings, old buildings create memories
There is much excitement over the opening of the new athletic facility in Warren, as there should be. It is a new basketball gymnasium and much more. The District will showcase this by hosting the upcoming regional basketball finals this Spring and that, within itself, is also exciting. I see...
Harold ‘Hogman’ Rainey, 1962-2023
Harold ‘Hogman’ Rainey, 60, of Warren, passed away January 12, 2023. Born September 15, 1962, he was a son of Doris Rainey and the late Tol Rainey. Hogman attended New Edinburg High School. He spent life after school in the logwoods. Hogman’s pastime was fishing, hunting, and spending...
Updated Lumberjack and Lady Jack Basketball schedule
The Warren Athletic Department released an updated basketball schedule Thursday which makes at least two changes going forward from the previous schedule released earlier this season. From our brief look at the schedule so far, it appears that tomorrow’s Friday, January 20 games vs. Watson Chapel will be at Watson...
2023 Lumberjack Baseball season schedule announced
Get those lawn chairs and coats ready. The 2023 Warren Lumberjack Baseball season’s opening day is set for February 27 at 5:00 p.m. at Genoa Central. The 2023 season schedule has been officially announced and it features 23 games total from February 27 to April 27. Fans will have 12 chances to see the Lumberjacks on their home field at the Warren Baseball/Softball Complex. 8-4A Conference play will start March 7 as the rival Monticello Billies visit Warren.
Lumberjack’s three-game winning streak ends at Conference leaders Watson Chapel
WATSON CHAPEL, Ark. – League leaders of Conference 8-4A, Watson Chapel, beat Warren Friday night, January 20, 2023 by the final of 66-40. Top photo: Jaline Lee goes up for a basket during the first half at Watson Chapel. He scored six points in Warren’s loss to Watson Chapel Friday. Photo by Saline River Chronicle.
