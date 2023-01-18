Read full article on original website
20 Titles To Heat Up Chilly 2023 Sundance Festival
As sellers and buyers roll into the chilly climes of Park City and Sundance starting tonight, a batch of promising films await at the Sundance Film Festival. Along with hopes of all-nighter auctions and the opportunity to find the next CODA. After a number of conversations with vets on both sides, the simple truth is, we won’t know if there’s a towering deal ahead, until some of the top titles his the screen over the next week. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later...
Sundance’s Grand Re-Opening Brings Jubilation, and ‘Radical’ Adds Tears
It was a no-brainer that the dominant emotions at the opening night of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival would be things like jubilation, glee and relief. This, after all, is the first in-person Sundance since 2020, when the event took place just as murmurs were growing of a virus spreading in China. The COVID-19 pandemic stretched on and the 2021 Sundance became an all-virtual event — and while the following year’s festival was announced as a return to an in-person Sundance, the Omicron variant turned 2022’s festival into a desultory virtual event instead.
Ravi Srinivasan, Toronto Film Festival Programmer, Dies at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), died over the weekend. He was 37. Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, with Indian and Filipino cultural roots, Srinivasan studied film and English literature at Wilfrid Laurier University and film production at Sheridan College. He was an international programmer at Hot Docs, the founder and executive director of the South Western International Film Festival and senior programmer of National Canadian Film Day. Since 2013, Srinivasan contributed to the TIFF programming team and was senior manager of festival programming, with a focus on programming feature films from South...
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Claims at Sundance Film Festival
Watch: Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors. Dakota Johnson drew a notable reaction from the crowd at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The actress appeared at the event's inaugural dinner Jan. 19 to present an award to Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, whose 2017 film co-starred Armie Hammer. In her speech, Johnson made a joke about not being able to take part in that particular movie.
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
Netflix Nabs Sarah Snook Sundance Feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’
Netflix has nabbed the rights to the Sundance feature Run Rabbit Run, a horror thriller starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The film will premiere Thursday night as part of Sundance’s horror-centric Midnight selections. The film is directed by Daina Reid, known for working with Elizabeth Moss on The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, with a script by Hannah Kent. It centers on a fertility doctor who while trying to make sense of the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past. More from The Hollywood Reporter2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael...
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Blows Past Competitors With Nine Noms For Annie Awards' Best Feature
What an award season, what an award season. After a long-gestating period, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" has proven to be one of the acclaimed director's most-praised works in years. Del Toro's take on the classic Carlo Collodi story took over a decade to come to fruition, with the "Hellboy" and "Pan's Labyrinth" director initially announcing the passion project in 2008 (via SlashFilm). After several starts and stops, including a period when del Toro even canceled the film entirely (via IGN), Netflix eventually stepped in and helped get his vision out to the world.
Emilia Clarke Embraces Chanel Logomania With Allover Pearls at Sundance for ‘The Pod Generation’ Premiere
Emilia Clarke arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Pod Generation” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah, wearing a logomania-inspired ensemble. In honor of this year’s film festival, the actress wore a black Chanel jersey and imitation pearl...
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
India’s Varun Tej Talks Sony Air Force Epic, London-Set Action Film (EXCLUSIVE)
In a short 11-film career Indian actor Varun Tej has already made an impact and is set to soar with his next two projects. Tej headlines the cast of an as-yet-untitled project set in the world of the Indian Air Force, backed by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures, that will take off in two months time. Seasoned commercials maker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada makes his directorial debut with the film, which will be Tej’s 13th. “It based on some true events that happened between Pakistan and India. And though there have been a lot of war films,...
Director Lance Oppenheim Joins Biscuit Filmworks for U.S. Commercial Representation
Biscuit Filmworks has added filmmaker Lance Oppenheim to its roster for commercial representation in the U.S. Oppenheim is known for crafting candy-colored documentaries that blend nonfiction storytelling humor with heightened, cinematic formalism. His films are layered with humanity and flourishes of the surreal. Inspired by the larger-than-life stories that unfolded...
Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irreversible: Straight Cut’ Finally Comes To The U.S. In Feb, A Chronological Restoration Of One Of Cinema’s Most Infamous Films
One night. An unforgivable act. A tale told in reverse. Often regarded as a masterpiece but also one of the most infamous films in cinema history that is despised in many circles for its gratuitous sexual violence, Gaspar Noé’s (“Climax,” “Enter the Void,” “Vortex”) slammed audiences with “Irréversible” in 2002. It’s a film that basically is told in reverse order depicting the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape and beating of the woman they love.
An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10
There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
Peter Bart: Awards Speeches Could Use An Edit, But So Could Those Marathon Movies
The season of rambling acceptance speeches is at hand, prompting that nasty question: Why can’t award winners learn how to edit their gratitude? Or find an editor to help? The answer is in the process itself, which Cate Blanchett, upon winning over the weekend at the Critics Choice Awards for Tár, called a “patriarchal pyramid.” She should know because the pyramid has granted her more than 120 awards for her 70 movies (including two Oscars). Whether in speeches or the projects generating them, filmmakers and writers classically distrust their editors. There’s even a new documentary about a classically feisty editing conflict. Titled...
New 'Willow' Documentary Will Take Fans 'Behind the Magic' of the Disney+ Series
If you’re hankering to re-enter the kingdom of Tir Asleen after last week’s finale of Willow, look no further than Disney+. The streamer has announced that they will be premiering Willow: Behind the Magic, an all-new documentary exploring the return to and creation of the magical world of the series, featuring both new and returning cast, as well as some of the show’s creative team, including executive producers Michelle Rejwan and Jonathan Kasdan.
Film Review: The Old Way: Suspense and Action on the Western Front
Nicolas Cage Saddles up for his first-ever Western Film. The wild, wild west returns as Nicolas Cage stars as a cold-blooded gunslinging, dangerous, emotionless outlaw killer Mercantile store owner; who avenges his murdered wife by hunting down and killing the suspects that committed her murder in his first Western film, 'The Old Way.' The film was released in theaters on January 6 and is now available on VOD for streaming on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, etc.
Taraji P. Henson Boards Sundance Doc ‘Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project’ As EP And Voice Of Legendary Poet’s Work
Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is joining the Sundance documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project as executive producer and voice of Giovanni’s poems throughout the film. Going to Mars, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson, premieres Friday at the festival in U.S. Documentary Competition. It examines the life and work of Giovanni, who emerged in the 1960s as one of the nation’s foremost poets and a leader of the Black Arts Movement. She has won seven NAACP Image Awards and has been named one of Oprah’s 25 “Living Legends.” “I’m thrilled to join Michèle and Joe in bringing Nikki’s...
