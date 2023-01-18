Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
Company donates emergency contraception pills to Grace Healthcare Services in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit helping homeless people in North Central Florida is receiving hundreds of emergency contraception pills from a pharmaceutical company as part of a nationwide donation. Julie, a healthcare company based in New York, is donating 300 emergency contraception pills, commonly known as morning-after pills, to...
University of Florida recommends students, faculty stop using TikTok
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is strongly recommending students and faculty stop using the popular social media app TikTok. The university sent out a letter explaining there could be a ban put in place for all university networks and devices. Officials said the security risks go beyond...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former Gainesville mayor loses battle with cancer
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter lost his fight with cancer and died on Thursday. Painter, 71, served on the city commission from 1990-93 and as mayor from 1993-96. The city of Gainesville posted the following on its Facebook page:. “We are saddened to have lost another valued leader and friend....
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF legacy of racism at forefront of task force report
Several weeks ago, Natalia Guerrero read a timeline of UF history published by The Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American History in an effort to understand the true history of the university she attended. Each line she read was like a continual punch to the gut, the...
WCJB
One business is helping claustrophobic patients with MRIs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you deal with claustrophobia and need an MRI there’s an option to get in and out faster here in north central Florida. Gainesville High Field MRI offers shorter scan times compared to options like an open MRI, which is another popular choice for claustrophobic patients.
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
WCJB
Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
10NEWS
Another Buc-ee's in Florida? New location proposed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee's location be coming to Florida? It's possible, but don't get your hopes up yet. The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following has filed an application to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala. The proposed...
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
Citrus County Chronicle
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
WCJB
State released graduation numbers for 2022, Newberry High led large area public schools with 98.5%
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Valedictorian of high schools in North Central Florida is Newberry High. State numbers released Tuesday show that Newberry led large area public schools with a graduation rate of 98.5% in 2022. Among smaller schools, Belmont Academy and Cedar Key High School graduated 100% of their...
WCJB
Gainesville officials invite residents on guided walks to inform about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville transportation officials are inviting residents to participate in a series of guided walks meant to share information about plans to redesign parts of the city. City officials say the plans are focused on increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety. The city is hosting corridor walks on...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meets to discuss pay raise approved by previous commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will hold a meeting to discuss the pay raise approved by the previous city commission on Thursday. In a four to one vote, the previous Gainesville Commission decided to almost double the commissioners salaries. In a letter to the mayor and other commissioners,...
fsunews.com
Remembering Rosewood 100 Years Later
This past week, Jan. 8-14, Floridians, scholars and descendants of survivors from the Rosewood Massacre gathered together in Gainesville to remember and reflect on the 100th-year anniversary. On Jan. 1, 1923, a mob of white men in Levy county began a deadly rampage on the town of Rosewood after responding...
Independent Florida Alligator
Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74
Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
WCJB
Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday. The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry. The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or...
