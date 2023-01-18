Read full article on original website
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has now tied Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.
ClutchPoints
Sixers star Joel Embiid claims ‘white guys on YouTube’ are secret to his shooting
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid started playing basketball late for someone who’s now a professional player. The Sixers star played soccer and volleyball as a child, but picked up basketball at the age of 15. Within four years, Embiid was a superstar center at the University of Kansas, averaging...
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Tobias Harris Made Team History In 76ers-Clippers Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris made team history on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops
The third round of voting numbers has been released for the All-Star game with Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
76ers Keep Win Streak Alive After Taking Down Trail Blazers
The 76ers continued their hot streak in Portland on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Philadelphia 76ers look to continue their west coast winning streak as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
WVNews
Seguin, Wedgewood propel Stars to 4-0 victory over Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice in the first period, Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season and the Dallas Stars beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night. Southern California native Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the...
Ben Simmons Gets Ejected From Nets-Suns Game On Thursday Night
During Thursday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Ben Simmons got ejected after receiving two technical fouls on the same play.
WVNews
Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games.
Sixers release statement on the passing of former coach Chris Ford
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA family received the terrible news that Chris Ford had passed away at the age of 74. Ford was the interim coach of the Sixers in the 2003-04 season. He replaced Randy Ayers. He went to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey,...
Joel Embiid Scores 41 Points in Signature Under Armour Shoe
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dominated the Los Angeles Clippers in his first signature sneaker.
