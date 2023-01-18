What happens when you put two good things together? Broadway in Van Wert with fifty of our very own regional youth on our very own big stage is what happens. The Van Wert Civic Theater brings you Annie Jr. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Our area youth have the opportunity to perform on the stage where national touring artists have entertained each of them. Now it is their turn to be the star in the spotlight.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO