Fast start propels Lady Raiders in win over Antwerp
HAVILAND – Wayne Trace got the start it wanted Thursday night and the Lady Raiders pulled away from there to post a 49-26 win over Paulding County rival Antwerp at the ‘Palace.’. The red, white and blue scored the game’s first nine points and never let up...
Lady Panthers shoot past Coldwater 64-39
COLDWATER — Parkway put on a three-point shooting display that started with Emiree Knittle and worked its way to Paige Williamson and Gabrielle Stober as the Lady Panthers ran Coldwater out of the building 64-39 on Thursday night. Knittle nailed three triples in the first quarter and finished with...
Annie Jr. brings sunshine to The Niswonger stage
What happens when you put two good things together? Broadway in Van Wert with fifty of our very own regional youth on our very own big stage is what happens. The Van Wert Civic Theater brings you Annie Jr. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Our area youth have the opportunity to perform on the stage where national touring artists have entertained each of them. Now it is their turn to be the star in the spotlight.
Van Wert High School earns College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award
VAN WERT - Van Wert High School has earned the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses. More...
Commissioners approve West Jennings Creek cleanup project
VAN WERT — West Jennings Creek winds its way through parts of Van Wert, Allen, and Putnam counties and when it rains a bunch…it floods. A joint board of county commissioners from all three counties were asked to consider a land-owners petition to have the creek, just west of Delphos, cleaned out.
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Tuesday, Jan. 17)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Venedocia mayor charged with assault
VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
