ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over High Point - Boys basketball recap

Troy Brennan scored 14 points, leading all scorers and lifting Lenape Valley to a 45-36 victory over High Point in Stanhope. Anthony Kali added 13 points on a trio of three-balls for the Patriots, who improved to 7-6 with the victory. Brayden Franko scored 12 to pace High Point, which...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Dwight-Englewood defeats West Milford - Lou Benora Showcase

Lena Most scored 20 points to lead Dwight-Englewood past West Milford 62-46 in the Lou Benora Showcase at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson. Dwight-Englewood (10-4) was propelled by a strong first half as it jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter before taking a 31-13 lead into the break. Despite being outscored 33-31 in the second half, the damage had already been done as the Bulldogs came away with the win.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap

Aviva Palms brought 18 points and 12 rebounds while Amaya Green added 17 points and eight boards as Woodbridge won at home, 70-53, over Metuchen. Isabel Reyes posted 16 points, including three 3-pointers, seven assists and four steals for Woodbridge (8-7), which pulled away in the second quarter with a 22-12 run for a 38-27 lead at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap

Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dover defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Evan Correa tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Dover over Sussex Tech 56-39 in Dover. Dover (5-6) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 29-12 at halftime. Each side scored 27 points in the second half. Joshua Quiles added 10 points and eight rebounds for...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy