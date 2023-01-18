Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New JerseyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Related
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Jan. 20
St. Joseph (Hamm.) at Hammonton, 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Bergen Catholic vs. Wasatch Academy (UT), 4:30 p.m. No. 17 Trenton vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:30 p.m. Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Bergen Catholic at Quincy, IL, 4:30pm. West Milford at Paramus, 7pm. Cape-Atlantic. Triton at Buena, 5:30pm. St. Joseph (Hamm.) at...
South Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Boys Basketball recap
Brandon Dean recorded 18 points for South Plainfield in its 59-46 win over Perth Amboy in South Plainfield. Abdul Adebule and Michael Mendez were each in double figures for South Plainfield with 10 points each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap
Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
Red Bank Catholic over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham scored 22 points and Ryan Prior had 21 to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 70-49 victory over Middletown North in Red Bank. Colin Cavanaugh added 15 points for Red Bank Catholic (8-7), which led 34-18 at halftime. Jason Quart paced Middletown North (2-12) with 12 points. The...
Newark East Side over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap
Niaja Troutman led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kahmiyah Napier added 10 points and 13 boards as Newark East Side won an away game with Newark Tech, 40-26. Newark East Side (6-7) trailed 16-15 at halftime but pulled away with a 11-4 run in the third quarter. Newark...
Haddon Township defeats Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Alli Kamulda scored a game-high 15 points to lead Haddon Township past Audubon 29-16 in Westmont. Haddon Township (10-3) jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before shutting Audubon (6-8) out in the second and sporting a 12-point halftime lead. Haddon Township also outscored Audubon 10-9 in the second half.
Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Giana Lobozzo leads Watchung Hills past Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Giana Lobozzo scored 19 points and six rebounds to carry Watchung Hills to a 52-38 victory over Immaculata in Warren. Ava Lobozzo added 11 points and four steals for Watchung Hills (11-4), who held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter but used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to put the game away.
Keyport over Keansburg - Boys basketball recap
Max Judson scored a game-high 16 points to lead Keyport to a victory on the road over Keansburg, 76-54. Michael Ford finished with 13 points while Terrek Mimes added 12 points for Keyport (9-3), which held a 26-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mason Hospital and Michael...
Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Piombino’s career night lifts Morris Hills past Montville - Boys basketball
Andrew Piombino scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Hills defeated Montville, 64-46, in Rockaway. Eshaan Bhansali added eight points for Morris Hills (6-5), which led 32-21 at halftime. Nick Russo and Logan McBurney had 14 points apiece for Montville (3-7), with Russo adding four rebounds and four assists. The...
Kai Barckley takes Toms River South over Southern - Boys basketball recap
Kai Barckley brought a game-high 22 points as Toms River South took a fast start to the finish and won at home, 53-41, over Southern. Barckley put in five 3-pointers and went three of four from the line in his total for Toms River South (4-10), which led 26-15 at halftime.
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
Hidalgo’s big night helps No. 2 Paul VI crush Marlboro- Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo posted a dominant stat line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals to propel Paul VI, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 81-19 victory over Marlboro in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young scored 16 points for Paul VI (12-1), who got off to a...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0