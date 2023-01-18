ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap

Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap

Niaja Troutman led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kahmiyah Napier added 10 points and 13 boards as Newark East Side won an away game with Newark Tech, 40-26. Newark East Side (6-7) trailed 16-15 at halftime but pulled away with a 11-4 run in the third quarter. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township defeats Audubon - Girls basketball recap

Alli Kamulda scored a game-high 15 points to lead Haddon Township past Audubon 29-16 in Westmont. Haddon Township (10-3) jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before shutting Audubon (6-8) out in the second and sporting a 12-point halftime lead. Haddon Township also outscored Audubon 10-9 in the second half.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Keyport over Keansburg - Boys basketball recap

Max Judson scored a game-high 16 points to lead Keyport to a victory on the road over Keansburg, 76-54. Michael Ford finished with 13 points while Terrek Mimes added 12 points for Keyport (9-3), which held a 26-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mason Hospital and Michael...
KEANSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy