Lena Most scored 20 points to lead Dwight-Englewood past West Milford 62-46 in the Lou Benora Showcase at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson. Dwight-Englewood (10-4) was propelled by a strong first half as it jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter before taking a 31-13 lead into the break. Despite being outscored 33-31 in the second half, the damage had already been done as the Bulldogs came away with the win.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO