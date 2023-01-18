ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

Nick Shuhet scored 14 points as Mountain Lakes defeated Kinnelon, 58-44, in Kinnelon. Nico Dunn had 12 points and Joe Sluck added 10 for Mountain Lakes (3-11), which has won two of its last three games. Nick Canariato paced Kinnelon with a game-high 18 points and Dylan Charles added 10.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Dover defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Evan Correa tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Dover over Sussex Tech 56-39 in Dover. Dover (5-6) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 29-12 at halftime. Each side scored 27 points in the second half. Joshua Quiles added 10 points and eight rebounds for...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in OT - Girls basketball recap

Amaia Onque-Shabazz tallied a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double as Union Catholic defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66-61 in overtime at Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains. Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had 16 points and four rebounds as well with Kayla Duncan adding 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Amanda Baylock led Scotch Plains-Fanwood...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Hills tops Morristown - Boys basketball recap

Justin Clawson led the way for Morris Hills with 25 points as it defeated Morristown 75-64 in Rockaway. Andrew Piombino also had 23 points with Cyrus Maclay adding 13 and Jay Malatesta tallying 12. Morris Hills (7-5) trailed 35-27 at the half but outscored Morristown 46-25 in the second half...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap

Aviva Palms brought 18 points and 12 rebounds while Amaya Green added 17 points and eight boards as Woodbridge won at home, 70-53, over Metuchen. Isabel Reyes posted 16 points, including three 3-pointers, seven assists and four steals for Woodbridge (8-7), which pulled away in the second quarter with a 22-12 run for a 38-27 lead at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over High Point - Boys basketball recap

Troy Brennan scored 14 points, leading all scorers and lifting Lenape Valley to a 45-36 victory over High Point in Stanhope. Anthony Kali added 13 points on a trio of three-balls for the Patriots, who improved to 7-6 with the victory. Brayden Franko scored 12 to pace High Point, which...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Dwight-Englewood defeats West Milford - Lou Benora Showcase

Lena Most scored 20 points to lead Dwight-Englewood past West Milford 62-46 in the Lou Benora Showcase at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson. Dwight-Englewood (10-4) was propelled by a strong first half as it jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter before taking a 31-13 lead into the break. Despite being outscored 33-31 in the second half, the damage had already been done as the Bulldogs came away with the win.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball - Balanced effort leads Union Catholic over Scotch Plains

Three players reached double figures for Union Catholic, and the balanced scoresheet lifted the Vikings to a 62-52 victory over Scotch Plains in Scotch Plains. Keyshawn Winchester and Raheem Williams scored 13 and 11, respectively, for the 7-7 Vikings, while A.J. Altobelli chipped in with 10. The winners hopped out to a comfortable 31-20 lead at the half.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap

Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy defeats DePaul - Girls basketball recap

My’shayla Clancy recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to lift Paterson Kennedy over DePaul 36-24 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (5-8) took a 21-10 lead into halftime before outscoring DePaul 15-14 in the second half. Paterson Kennedy also came up big in the third quarter shutting DePaul (3-13) out.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy