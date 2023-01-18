Read full article on original website
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
St. Dominic edges out Hudson Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for St. Dominic as it narrowly defeated Hudson Catholic 40-37 at St. Dominic High School in Jersey City. Alyssa Stridiron also tallied 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals with Janiyah Capers also posting five steals. St. Dominic (10-4) trailed 23-18...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Roselle Catholic defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap
Sidney Smith scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven steals to lead Roselle Catholic past Summit 62-42 in Roselle. Roselle Catholic (6-7) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 37-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Summit 25-19. Jasmin McKay added 19 points and six assists.
North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
Giana Lobozzo leads Watchung Hills past Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Giana Lobozzo scored 19 points and six rebounds to carry Watchung Hills to a 52-38 victory over Immaculata in Warren. Ava Lobozzo added 11 points and four steals for Watchung Hills (11-4), who held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter but used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to put the game away.
Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
Genuario’s powers Eastern Christian past Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap
Lucas Genuario erupted for 34 points, 14 rebounds and four assists as Eastern Christian defeated Hawthorne Christian, 72-53, in North Haledon. Jean Italien had 13 points with seven rebounds and Carter Fowlkes added 13 points for Eastern Christian (7-5), which used a 28-9 third quarter to break the game open.
Newark East Side over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap
Niaja Troutman led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kahmiyah Napier added 10 points and 13 boards as Newark East Side won an away game with Newark Tech, 40-26. Newark East Side (6-7) trailed 16-15 at halftime but pulled away with a 11-4 run in the third quarter. Newark...
Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
Central Regional tops Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier had a double-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals as Central Regional defeated Manchester Township 61-35 in Haledon. Jaycen Santucci also posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double with four blocks and four steals as well. Royalty Riley added seven points and five rebounds. Central Regional...
Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
South Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Boys Basketball recap
Brandon Dean recorded 18 points for South Plainfield in its 59-46 win over Perth Amboy in South Plainfield. Abdul Adebule and Michael Mendez were each in double figures for South Plainfield with 10 points each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Keyport over Keansburg - Boys basketball recap
Max Judson scored a game-high 16 points to lead Keyport to a victory on the road over Keansburg, 76-54. Michael Ford finished with 13 points while Terrek Mimes added 12 points for Keyport (9-3), which held a 26-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mason Hospital and Michael...
Red Bank Catholic over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham scored 22 points and Ryan Prior had 21 to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 70-49 victory over Middletown North in Red Bank. Colin Cavanaugh added 15 points for Red Bank Catholic (8-7), which led 34-18 at halftime. Jason Quart paced Middletown North (2-12) with 12 points. The...
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap
Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
Boys Basketball: Shier’s late three gives Somerville win over Voorhees
Brady Scheier hit a game winning three pointer as Somerville defeated Voorhees 45-44, in Somerville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap
Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
