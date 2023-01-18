ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinnelon, NJ

NJ.com

Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap

Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Morristown-Beard- Girls Basketball recap

Charlotte Tuhy scored 15 points to lead Madison to a 58-30 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Beau Braverman netted 11 points for Madison (11-2), which led, 28-12 at halftime. Alex Reigle added 10 points in the win. Aiyana Hobbs led Morristown-Beard (6-7) with 16 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side over Newark Tech - Girls basketball recap

Niaja Troutman led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kahmiyah Napier added 10 points and 13 boards as Newark East Side won an away game with Newark Tech, 40-26. Newark East Side (6-7) trailed 16-15 at halftime but pulled away with a 11-4 run in the third quarter. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

