Holmdel, NJ

Wallkill Valley defeats Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Schels finished with 13 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Wallkill Valley past Kittatinny 41-28 in Newton. Wallkill Valley (9-5) jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first half before holding off Kittatinny (0-11) in the second outscoring it 20-19. Erin Anderson also had six points and 13 rebounds.
NEWTON, NJ
Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
BOONTON, NJ
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Lakewood

Monmouth cruised past Lakewood by a final of 66-32, in Lakewood. Since snapping a three-game losing streak, Monmouth (8-6) has won two straight by an average margin of 31.5 points. The Falcons have also scored 66 points in both games. Lakewood dropped to 2-9 with the loss. The N.J. High...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Roselle Catholic defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap

Sidney Smith scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven steals to lead Roselle Catholic past Summit 62-42 in Roselle. Roselle Catholic (6-7) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 37-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Summit 25-19. Jasmin McKay added 19 points and six assists.
ROSELLE, NJ
Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap

Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
