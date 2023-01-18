Read full article on original website
Piombino’s career night lifts Morris Hills past Montville - Boys basketball
Andrew Piombino scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Hills defeated Montville, 64-46, in Rockaway. Eshaan Bhansali added eight points for Morris Hills (6-5), which led 32-21 at halftime. Nick Russo and Logan McBurney had 14 points apiece for Montville (3-7), with Russo adding four rebounds and four assists. The...
Wallkill Valley defeats Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Schels finished with 13 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Wallkill Valley past Kittatinny 41-28 in Newton. Wallkill Valley (9-5) jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first half before holding off Kittatinny (0-11) in the second outscoring it 20-19. Erin Anderson also had six points and 13 rebounds.
Hidalgo’s big night helps No. 2 Paul VI crush Marlboro- Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo posted a dominant stat line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals to propel Paul VI, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 81-19 victory over Marlboro in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young scored 16 points for Paul VI (12-1), who got off to a...
Giana Lobozzo leads Watchung Hills past Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Giana Lobozzo scored 19 points and six rebounds to carry Watchung Hills to a 52-38 victory over Immaculata in Warren. Ava Lobozzo added 11 points and four steals for Watchung Hills (11-4), who held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter but used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to put the game away.
Boys Basketball: Shier’s late three gives Somerville win over Voorhees
Brady Scheier hit a game winning three pointer as Somerville defeated Voorhees 45-44, in Somerville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Red Bank Catholic over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham scored 22 points and Ryan Prior had 21 to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 70-49 victory over Middletown North in Red Bank. Colin Cavanaugh added 15 points for Red Bank Catholic (8-7), which led 34-18 at halftime. Jason Quart paced Middletown North (2-12) with 12 points. The...
Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
Girls basketball recap: West Deptford double Cross-es Gateway to pick up victory
Janie Cross led the West Deptford High girls’ basketball team to a 30-27 victory over Gateway Thursday in West Deptford Township by finishing with 19 points. Jescenia Diaz and Carleen Connelly each added five points as the Eagles improved to 7-8 with their second win in a row. Angelina...
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap
Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Ice Hockey: Fox’s late goal helps Mendham secure tie with No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills
Jake Fox scored the game-tying goal with 26 seconds left to help Mendham earn a 2-2 tie with Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Morris Knolls-Hills (7-4-2) led, 2-0 midway through the second period thanks to goals from Jake McCloud and...
Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Lakewood
Monmouth cruised past Lakewood by a final of 66-32, in Lakewood. Since snapping a three-game losing streak, Monmouth (8-6) has won two straight by an average margin of 31.5 points. The Falcons have also scored 66 points in both games. Lakewood dropped to 2-9 with the loss. The N.J. High...
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Roselle Catholic defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap
Sidney Smith scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven steals to lead Roselle Catholic past Summit 62-42 in Roselle. Roselle Catholic (6-7) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 37-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Summit 25-19. Jasmin McKay added 19 points and six assists.
Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap
Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
Kai Barckley takes Toms River South over Southern - Boys basketball recap
Kai Barckley brought a game-high 22 points as Toms River South took a fast start to the finish and won at home, 53-41, over Southern. Barckley put in five 3-pointers and went three of four from the line in his total for Toms River South (4-10), which led 26-15 at halftime.
Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
Central Regional tops Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier had a double-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals as Central Regional defeated Manchester Township 61-35 in Haledon. Jaycen Santucci also posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double with four blocks and four steals as well. Royalty Riley added seven points and five rebounds. Central Regional...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
