Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessnessPete LakemanWhitesburg, KY
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant
On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
Johnson City Press
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history
The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
Johnson City Press
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton
Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
Johnson City Press
McKinney Center invites community to spring open house
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
Johnson City Press
Church Hill BMA passes revisions to "somewhat antiquated" personnel policy
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance that updates the city's outdated personnel policy during its Tuesday meeting. City Attorney Chris Raines worked heavily on the revisions to the 20-year-old policy with the help of MTAS, the University...
Johnson City Press
United Way of Greater Kingsport seeking applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program
Sullivan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $49,565 in Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City woman turns 107 years old
Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident. Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 22
Jan. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Work at the veneering factory in putting in machinery is still progressing. The factory will run both day and night and employ eighty or more workmen. There is a fair probability that the firm operating this factory will remove their whole plant from New York to this place. If they do so they will quadruple the working capacity of the plant here. This proposed removal hinges largely upon the granting of satisfactory freight rates by the Southern railway on lumber from Brunswick, Ga., to this place, thence to New York. This firm imports large quantities of mahogany and Spanish cedar for veneering purposes and justly expect a liberal concession from the railway.”
Johnson City Press
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Indian Trail Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Indian Trail Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
Johnson City Press
Gate City's Thompson helps ETSU women top Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside and it was too much for Furman to handle. Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.
Johnson City Press
BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire
KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even ran for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city's current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
Johnson City Press
Sponsor your own "goat" in painted public art display across Kingsport
A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful, public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is sending out a request for sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. These goats will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
Johnson City Press
D-B vs. Science Hill is one of America’s most decorated hoops rivalries
Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes it seem a lot closer. The ancient rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not the nation. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct investigating alleged incident in Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter made an announcement on Friday about a new investigation by the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct into an alleged incident that occurred last week between an elected official and a county employee. Potter said in the statement: ”As Mayor of Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport then wound up broke down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball
West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
Johnson City Press
Goats going for $1,500 each for G.O.A.T. festival
A herd of goats soon will move across the Model City, and you can sponsor one for $1,500. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. The media Friday morning got an advance look at on of the unpainted goats, of of which will formally be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The new arts and crafts festival will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Each goat of the 10 goats will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.
Comments / 0