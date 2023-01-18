Read full article on original website
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessnessPete LakemanWhitesburg, KY
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of homicide victim
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away. The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
wcyb.com
Second person found dead after man charged with murder in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second person has been found dead after a man was charged with murder in Sullivan County, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. This person has not been identified by police. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a person dead. No charges have been filed in this case.
Johnson City Press
UPDATE: First-degree murder suspect in hospital after crash; second victim found
BLOUNTVILLE — A man who was wanted for first-degree murder is hospitalized after crashing into a TBI agent’s vehicle during a police pursuit, and a second victim was found Thursday morning, authorities said. A first-degree murder warrant was issued Thursday for Donald Harry Britt, 32, in connection with...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrest a juvenile for threats against VHS
CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information on Thursday, Jan. 19, at around 5 p.m. about a threat against VHS which was posted on social media.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct investigating alleged incident in Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter made an announcement on Friday about a new investigation by the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct into an alleged incident that occurred last week between an elected official and a county employee. Potter said in the statement: ”As Mayor of Johnson...
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested after Police Found Them Passed Out in a Vehicle Containing Meth
Two people were arrested Wednesday after police found them passed out in a vehicle containing a quantity of meth. The Prestonsburg Police Department announced that they have arrested 30 year old Miles Hamiliton of Wayland and 23 year old Cheyenne Taylor of Kite on drug charges. Prestonsburg Police responded to a call of a vehicle in the Stonecrest community with two occupants passed out. Officer Williams arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, Officer Williams discovered a sufficient amount of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.
q95fm.net
Wise County Man Arrested On Charges Of Malicious Wounding
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 1-12-2023 at approximately 10:30 pm Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed during a domestic dispute on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, VA. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female with stab wounds to her head. The female was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
wymt.com
Two dead following Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
wymt.com
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as...
q95fm.net
Four Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Home Visit
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department:. On Friday January 13th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole officers on a home visit at a residence located on Water tank Road in the Closplint community. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is believed to be Methamphetamine.
