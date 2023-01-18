ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of homicide victim

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away. The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Second person found dead after man charged with murder in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second person has been found dead after a man was charged with murder in Sullivan County, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. This person has not been identified by police. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a person dead. No charges have been filed in this case.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrest a juvenile for threats against VHS

CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information on Thursday, Jan. 19, at around 5 p.m. about a threat against VHS which was posted on social media.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested after Police Found Them Passed Out in a Vehicle Containing Meth

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police found them passed out in a vehicle containing a quantity of meth. The Prestonsburg Police Department announced that they have arrested 30 year old Miles Hamiliton of Wayland and 23 year old Cheyenne Taylor of Kite on drug charges. Prestonsburg Police responded to a call of a vehicle in the Stonecrest community with two occupants passed out. Officer Williams arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, Officer Williams discovered a sufficient amount of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Wise County Man Arrested On Charges Of Malicious Wounding

An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 1-12-2023 at approximately 10:30 pm Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed during a domestic dispute on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, VA. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female with stab wounds to her head. The female was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Two dead following Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Four Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Home Visit

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department:. On Friday January 13th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole officers on a home visit at a residence located on Water tank Road in the Closplint community. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is believed to be Methamphetamine.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

