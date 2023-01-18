Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls wrestling: Hawks win tiebreaker over Cats; Stangs roll
The Region 11 girls wrestling duals moved back to their traditional Tuesday time slot this week. Sky View hosted Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, while Green Canyon and Logan traveled to Bear River. Here is what transpired at each location: SMITHFIELD Ridgeline squared off against Mountain Crest and Sky View, while the Mustangs and Bobcats were only in action once because they dualed against each other the previous week. Mountain Crest outpointed Ridgeline, 66-10, and the Bobcats and Riverhawks finished with 36 points apiece. However, Ridgeline prevailed via tiebreaker by forfeiting at one fewer weight class than Sky View. The Bobcats did win three of the five contested matches against the Riverhawks. Sky View got pins from Sable Morris (110-pound weight class), Sophia Morris (130) and Dika Dekar (155), while Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl (135) were triumphant by fall for Ridgeline. “I felt like our team really came out and competed tonight,” SV head coach Tony Holden said. “I feel like this team is coming together at the right time. It’s hard to win duals when you give up forfeits.” The Mustangs picked up 30 forfeit points against the Riverhawks and went 6-3 in the contested bouts. All three of those setbacks for Mountain Crest went the full six minutes. Emi Stahl (125) reigned supreme by major decision for Ridgeline, who got wins by decision from Keagan Grange (105) and Lorelai Woodard (115). Woodard outlasted Dani Alexander, 11-10, in their duel. “I thought our girls worked hard,” Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said. “There were a few pretty exciting matches. We won three matches against Mountain Crest and were working through some stalling on bottom. … Some of our newer girls ended up matching up with the Sky View girls and wrestled tough. Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl hit some pretty powerful doubles. … Mountain Crest is a tough team, so it was good to get those wins. Sky View had some pretty tough girls last night as well. It was a great couple of duals.” The Mustangs racked up the maximum six points in each of their victories as Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130), Anna Van Huss (135), Laura Stabile (155) and Gracie Howard (190) all secured pins. “I felt like we performed well tonight,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “We still have some girls out and our second- and third-string girls really stepped up and wrestled well against some tough competition. We are working hard every day to continue to get better.” GARLAND Bear River outpointed Green Canyon and Logan by scoreline of 30-9 and 42-0, respectively. The Bears did not factor the points they won by forfeit into their final scoring tallies. The Wolves were victorious in two of the seven contested matches against the Bears, plus won one of the four extra matches. Green Canyon’s Onnika Christensen (110) came through with a 8-5 triumph over SkyLynn Thompson in a showdown between returning 4A state placers, while Christensen’s teammate, Amberly Shelley (125), stuck her opponent in the first round. Christensen and Shelley went 2-0 on the evening as they both finished off pinning combinations in Green Canyon’s 42-6 victory over Logan. The Wolves won all four contested bouts by fall, with Zoe Brown (120) and Jorilyn Herzog providing the other pins. “I love watching my girls progress throughout the season,” GC head coach Mindy Blake said. “This doesn’t always end up showing in a win-or-lose situation, but in goals achieved and moves executed to precision. I saw the Lady Wolves shine last night and my heart was full of gratitude to watch them succeed.”
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Team effort added up to an Aggie W
While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together. Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies hold off Rebels in thrilling finish
It was close throughout Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, and the Aggies took a big step forward in finishing. Utah State made plays when it needed to in order to once again bounce back from a road loss in Mountain West Conference play. The Aggies held off UNLV in front of 7,611 fans for a 75-71 victory.
Herald-Journal
Pocatello outlasts Preston on hardwood
The Preston Indians host Century on Thursday, Jan. 19 and travel to Blackfoot on Friday, Jan. 20. Both are big games for the Indians as they try to bounce back from back to back losses and gain a conference win. The tip-off for both games is at 7:30 p.m. for varsity and 6 p.m. for JV and freshmen.
Herald-Journal
Preston Basketball Beginnings
(Editorial Note: Part306 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1911; Preston Booster, 1912-13; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.) In the late years of the...
kjzz.com
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: 2023 Hall of Fame class announced
A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
Herald-Journal
Booth, James
Booth James Booth 72 Logan, Utah passed away January 15, 2023. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
kjzz.com
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
Herald-Journal
Gregory, Horatio Drury "Hy"
Horatio "Hy" Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Smithfield 18th Ward building located at 625 East 600 South, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing beforehand from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Franklin cemetery. To read the full obituary and to access the livestream funeral link, go to www.allenmortuaries.com .
KSLTV
Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
Herald-Journal
Booth, James Raymond
James Raymond Booth, age 72, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. in Logan. A visitation will be held prior from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Carrillo, Cherise Cricket
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College. On February 14, 1989, she met Martin Leo Carrillo at their shared workplace, Lionel Playworld. They wed on June 23, 1989, going on to have 4 children, Contessa, Cherokee, Chevy and Cash. When Cherise had Contessa, she started her lifelong journey of being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Cherise supported her loving husband while he pursued his career of being a mechanic and helped her kids excel in their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Cherise was a passionate crafter, shopper and cleaner and when she wasn't filling her home with the scent of potpourri, she could be found in her home sewing primitive, raggedy dolls or scrapbooking. We will miss her greatly. Cherise was predeceased by her father Wendell Odell Campbell, her mother Janet Juanita Campbell, her sister Debbie Johnson. Cherise is survived by her husband Martin Leo Carrillo; her children: Contessa (Lorin) Zippay, Cherokee (Bryan) Beckstrom, Chevy (Shanna and Ashley), Cash Carrillo; her grandchildren Kennedy Zippay, Chezney Zippay, Coupe Zippay; her sisters: Vicky (Alan) McCombs, Becky (Paul) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Howell, Shawna (Sam) Howlett; her brother Kim (Mary) Campbell and her brother in law Jack Johnson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to the American Liver Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Cherise will then be laid to rest in the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056219665 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
usu.edu
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
ABC 4
Southbound Legacy Parkway to close over weekend for West Davis Highway construction
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Legacy Parkway’s southbound lanes will be closed all weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Legacy will open again ahead of Monday morning’s commute at 5 a.m. on Jan. 23. The closure will stretch from Park Lane in Farmington to Parrish...
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
kvnutalk
North Logan man arrested for allegedly beating children with brooms and other objects – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 26-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly physically beating a woman and three children, according to law enforcement. Love J. Matauto was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement from the North Park Police Department, officers were...
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
Herald-Journal
Jerry C. Whitehead
Jerry C. Whitehead 6/29/1942 - 1/15/2023 On January 15, 2023, at the age of 80, Jerry C Whitehead, our wonderful, extremely loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away. Jerry was born June 29, 1942 at his parents' home in Franklin, Idaho to John Hoyet and Eva Chatterton Whitehead....
