The Region 11 girls wrestling duals moved back to their traditional Tuesday time slot this week. Sky View hosted Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, while Green Canyon and Logan traveled to Bear River. Here is what transpired at each location: SMITHFIELD Ridgeline squared off against Mountain Crest and Sky View, while the Mustangs and Bobcats were only in action once because they dualed against each other the previous week. Mountain Crest outpointed Ridgeline, 66-10, and the Bobcats and Riverhawks finished with 36 points apiece. However, Ridgeline prevailed via tiebreaker by forfeiting at one fewer weight class than Sky View. The Bobcats did win three of the five contested matches against the Riverhawks. Sky View got pins from Sable Morris (110-pound weight class), Sophia Morris (130) and Dika Dekar (155), while Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl (135) were triumphant by fall for Ridgeline. “I felt like our team really came out and competed tonight,” SV head coach Tony Holden said. “I feel like this team is coming together at the right time. It’s hard to win duals when you give up forfeits.” The Mustangs picked up 30 forfeit points against the Riverhawks and went 6-3 in the contested bouts. All three of those setbacks for Mountain Crest went the full six minutes. Emi Stahl (125) reigned supreme by major decision for Ridgeline, who got wins by decision from Keagan Grange (105) and Lorelai Woodard (115). Woodard outlasted Dani Alexander, 11-10, in their duel. “I thought our girls worked hard,” Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said. “There were a few pretty exciting matches. We won three matches against Mountain Crest and were working through some stalling on bottom. … Some of our newer girls ended up matching up with the Sky View girls and wrestled tough. Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl hit some pretty powerful doubles. … Mountain Crest is a tough team, so it was good to get those wins. Sky View had some pretty tough girls last night as well. It was a great couple of duals.” The Mustangs racked up the maximum six points in each of their victories as Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130), Anna Van Huss (135), Laura Stabile (155) and Gracie Howard (190) all secured pins. “I felt like we performed well tonight,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “We still have some girls out and our second- and third-string girls really stepped up and wrestled well against some tough competition. We are working hard every day to continue to get better.” GARLAND Bear River outpointed Green Canyon and Logan by scoreline of 30-9 and 42-0, respectively. The Bears did not factor the points they won by forfeit into their final scoring tallies. The Wolves were victorious in two of the seven contested matches against the Bears, plus won one of the four extra matches. Green Canyon’s Onnika Christensen (110) came through with a 8-5 triumph over SkyLynn Thompson in a showdown between returning 4A state placers, while Christensen’s teammate, Amberly Shelley (125), stuck her opponent in the first round. Christensen and Shelley went 2-0 on the evening as they both finished off pinning combinations in Green Canyon’s 42-6 victory over Logan. The Wolves won all four contested bouts by fall, with Zoe Brown (120) and Jorilyn Herzog providing the other pins. “I love watching my girls progress throughout the season,” GC head coach Mindy Blake said. “This doesn’t always end up showing in a win-or-lose situation, but in goals achieved and moves executed to precision. I saw the Lady Wolves shine last night and my heart was full of gratitude to watch them succeed.”

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO