Jan. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Work at the veneering factory in putting in machinery is still progressing. The factory will run both day and night and employ eighty or more workmen. There is a fair probability that the firm operating this factory will remove their whole plant from New York to this place. If they do so they will quadruple the working capacity of the plant here. This proposed removal hinges largely upon the granting of satisfactory freight rates by the Southern railway on lumber from Brunswick, Ga., to this place, thence to New York. This firm imports large quantities of mahogany and Spanish cedar for veneering purposes and justly expect a liberal concession from the railway.”

