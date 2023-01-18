ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Johnson City Press

Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history

The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 22

Jan. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Work at the veneering factory in putting in machinery is still progressing. The factory will run both day and night and employ eighty or more workmen. There is a fair probability that the firm operating this factory will remove their whole plant from New York to this place. If they do so they will quadruple the working capacity of the plant here. This proposed removal hinges largely upon the granting of satisfactory freight rates by the Southern railway on lumber from Brunswick, Ga., to this place, thence to New York. This firm imports large quantities of mahogany and Spanish cedar for veneering purposes and justly expect a liberal concession from the railway.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City woman turns 107 years old

Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident. Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant

On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn

TOMS CREEK – An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor -trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids

ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
McKinney Center invites community to spring open house

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships

KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
KINGSPORT, TN
Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball

West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
GATE CITY, VA
D-B vs. Science Hill is one of America’s most decorated hoops rivalries

Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes it seem a lot closer. The ancient rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not the nation. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Carter County soldier missing since World War II has been found

ELIZABETHTON — A soldier from Elizabethton who was listed as missing in action since World War II has finally been accounted for. The Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency has confirmed that Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was killed during World War II and his remains identified. The official announcement was made on Sept. 12, 2022.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

