Kinnelon, NJ

NJ.com

Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley defeats Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Schels finished with 13 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Wallkill Valley past Kittatinny 41-28 in Newton. Wallkill Valley (9-5) jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first half before holding off Kittatinny (0-11) in the second outscoring it 20-19. Erin Anderson also had six points and 13 rebounds.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex over Verona - Boys Basketball recap

Joe Ganton went off for 27 points, including three three-pointers, for West Essex in its 74-53 win over Verona in North Caldwell. Billy Hicks added 14 points for West Essex, which led 30-20 at halftime. Ethan Saccone chipped in with 12 points in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hackettstown over North Warren - Girls Basketball recap

Rylie Grant netted 14 points for Hackettstown in its 56-36 win over North Warren in Blairstown. Kim Curcio added 13 points for Hackettstown, which outscored North Warren 15-2 in the third quarter after trailing 27-26 at halftime. Karissa Shaffer notched 10 points for North Warren.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Catholic defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap

Sidney Smith scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven steals to lead Roselle Catholic past Summit 62-42 in Roselle. Roselle Catholic (6-7) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 37-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Summit 25-19. Jasmin McKay added 19 points and six assists.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic edges out Hudson Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for St. Dominic as it narrowly defeated Hudson Catholic 40-37 at St. Dominic High School in Jersey City. Alyssa Stridiron also tallied 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals with Janiyah Capers also posting five steals. St. Dominic (10-4) trailed 23-18...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

