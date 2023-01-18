Read full article on original website
Boys basketball - Balanced effort leads Union Catholic over Scotch Plains
Three players reached double figures for Union Catholic, and the balanced scoresheet lifted the Vikings to a 62-52 victory over Scotch Plains in Scotch Plains. Keyshawn Winchester and Raheem Williams scored 13 and 11, respectively, for the 7-7 Vikings, while A.J. Altobelli chipped in with 10. The winners hopped out to a comfortable 31-20 lead at the half.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led the way for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Trenton Catholic 76-34 in Hamilton. St. Peter’s Prep (12-2) held a 47-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and outscored Trenton Catholic 29-18 in the second half.
Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap
Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
Speights scores 25 to lead Roselle Park past Gov. Livingston - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights scored 25 points, lifting Roselle Park to a 44-41 victory over Gov. Livingston in Roselle Park. Djibril Ndiaye added seven points for Roselle Park (5-10), which rallied back from five down to close the game on an 18-10 fourth quarter run. Alex Micca scored 18 points for Gov....
Johnson leads Manchester Regional over Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap
Ashawn Johnson put in a game-high 17 points while Jassiel Torres added 10 more as Manchester Regional won on the road, 50-39, over Hawthorne Christian. Manchester Regional (7-8) led 21-18 at the half and finished with a 19-14 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win. N’Dri Assale sank...
Edison edges out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go scored 18 points as Edison defeated South Plainfield 58-54 in South Plainfield. The game was tied at 32 at the half, but Edison (14-2) went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead and held on depsite a 16-11 run from South Plainfield in the fourth.
Hudson Catholic tops Lincoln - Girls basketball recap
KendraLee Ramirez led Hudson Catholic with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals as it defeated Lincoln 50-27 at Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic (9-7) held an early 22-5 lead after the first quarter and led 27-15 at the half. It outscored Lincoln 21-11 in the second half.
Girls Basketball: Dwight-Englewood defeats West Milford - Lou Benora Showcase
Lena Most scored 20 points to lead Dwight-Englewood past West Milford 62-46 in the Lou Benora Showcase at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson. Dwight-Englewood (10-4) was propelled by a strong first half as it jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter before taking a 31-13 lead into the break. Despite being outscored 33-31 in the second half, the damage had already been done as the Bulldogs came away with the win.
Woodbridge over Metuchen - Girls basketball recap
Aviva Palms brought 18 points and 12 rebounds while Amaya Green added 17 points and eight boards as Woodbridge won at home, 70-53, over Metuchen. Isabel Reyes posted 16 points, including three 3-pointers, seven assists and four steals for Woodbridge (8-7), which pulled away in the second quarter with a 22-12 run for a 38-27 lead at halftime.
Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap
Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
Paterson Kennedy defeats DePaul - Girls basketball recap
My’shayla Clancy recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to lift Paterson Kennedy over DePaul 36-24 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (5-8) took a 21-10 lead into halftime before outscoring DePaul 15-14 in the second half. Paterson Kennedy also came up big in the third quarter shutting DePaul (3-13) out.
Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap
Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap
Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
Dover defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Evan Correa tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Dover over Sussex Tech 56-39 in Dover. Dover (5-6) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 29-12 at halftime. Each side scored 27 points in the second half. Joshua Quiles added 10 points and eight rebounds for...
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
