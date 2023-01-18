Read full article on original website
Giana Lobozzo leads Watchung Hills past Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Giana Lobozzo scored 19 points and six rebounds to carry Watchung Hills to a 52-38 victory over Immaculata in Warren. Ava Lobozzo added 11 points and four steals for Watchung Hills (11-4), who held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter but used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to put the game away.
Hidalgo’s big night helps No. 2 Paul VI crush Marlboro- Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo posted a dominant stat line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals to propel Paul VI, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 81-19 victory over Marlboro in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young scored 16 points for Paul VI (12-1), who got off to a...
Roselle Catholic defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap
Sidney Smith scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven steals to lead Roselle Catholic past Summit 62-42 in Roselle. Roselle Catholic (6-7) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 37-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Summit 25-19. Jasmin McKay added 19 points and six assists.
Boys Basketball: Shier’s late three gives Somerville win over Voorhees
Brady Scheier hit a game winning three pointer as Somerville defeated Voorhees 45-44, in Somerville.
Piombino’s career night lifts Morris Hills past Montville - Boys basketball
Andrew Piombino scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Hills defeated Montville, 64-46, in Rockaway. Eshaan Bhansali added eight points for Morris Hills (6-5), which led 32-21 at halftime. Nick Russo and Logan McBurney had 14 points apiece for Montville (3-7), with Russo adding four rebounds and four assists. The...
Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
Central Regional tops Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier had a double-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals as Central Regional defeated Manchester Township 61-35 in Haledon. Jaycen Santucci also posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double with four blocks and four steals as well. Royalty Riley added seven points and five rebounds. Central Regional...
St. Dominic edges out Hudson Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for St. Dominic as it narrowly defeated Hudson Catholic 40-37 at St. Dominic High School in Jersey City. Alyssa Stridiron also tallied 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals with Janiyah Capers also posting five steals. St. Dominic (10-4) trailed 23-18...
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Kai Barckley takes Toms River South over Southern - Boys basketball recap
Kai Barckley brought a game-high 22 points as Toms River South took a fast start to the finish and won at home, 53-41, over Southern. Barckley put in five 3-pointers and went three of four from the line in his total for Toms River South (4-10), which led 26-15 at halftime.
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap
Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
Red Bank Catholic over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham scored 22 points and Ryan Prior had 21 to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 70-49 victory over Middletown North in Red Bank. Colin Cavanaugh added 15 points for Red Bank Catholic (8-7), which led 34-18 at halftime. Jason Quart paced Middletown North (2-12) with 12 points. The...
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
Genuario’s powers Eastern Christian past Hawthorne Christian - Boys basketball recap
Lucas Genuario erupted for 34 points, 14 rebounds and four assists as Eastern Christian defeated Hawthorne Christian, 72-53, in North Haledon. Jean Italien had 13 points with seven rebounds and Carter Fowlkes added 13 points for Eastern Christian (7-5), which used a 28-9 third quarter to break the game open.
North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
McNair edges out Hoboken - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon scored 19 points for McNair as it defeated Hoboken 54-50 in Hoboken. McNair trailed 31-24 at the half, but went on a 20-12 run in the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead and closed the game out with a 10-7 run in the fourth. Lamir Boxley led...
Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys Basketball: Jefferson wins big over Newton
Three different players scored in double figures for Jefferson as it rolled past Newton 74-43, in Oak Ridge.
