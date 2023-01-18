ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Roselle Catholic defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap

Sidney Smith scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven steals to lead Roselle Catholic past Summit 62-42 in Roselle. Roselle Catholic (6-7) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 37-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Summit 25-19. Jasmin McKay added 19 points and six assists.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double as Boonton defeated Morristown-Beard 59-39 in Boonton. Ethan Volante also had a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Nick Scaltro added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Boonton (7-6) held a 33-22 lead at the half and...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic edges out Hudson Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for St. Dominic as it narrowly defeated Hudson Catholic 40-37 at St. Dominic High School in Jersey City. Alyssa Stridiron also tallied 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals with Janiyah Capers also posting five steals. St. Dominic (10-4) trailed 23-18...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Evan Bunnell scored a team-high 16 points to lead Robbinsville to a victory at home over Northern Burlington, 48-34. Pat Kapp made eight free throws on the way to 14 points while Matt Boss chipped in eight points for Robbinsville (11-3), which led by six after three quarters before putting things away with a 16-8 fourth quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen over Lincoln - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Jones scored 15 points as North Bergen defeated Lincoln, 57-40, in North Bergen. Elijah Dupoux and Shawn Orefice had 14 points apiece for North Bergen (10-5), which led by two at halftime, then broke the game open with a 16-4 run to start the second half. Micah Jones led...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

McNair edges out Hoboken - Boys basketball recap

Julian Caldejon scored 19 points for McNair as it defeated Hoboken 54-50 in Hoboken. McNair trailed 31-24 at the half, but went on a 20-12 run in the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead and closed the game out with a 10-7 run in the fourth. Lamir Boxley led...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Jefferson wins big over Newton

Three different players scored in double figures for Jefferson as it rolled past Newton 74-43, in Oak Ridge. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy