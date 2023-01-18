Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Cañon City residents voice concern over ongoing illegal, destructive acts from homeless population
The issue of trespass and other recent alleged illegal and destructive acts by the local homeless population was brought before the Cañon City Council on Tuesday night. During the public input portion of the meeting, Chuck and Tori Cline said that they are aware of at least three fires in their neighborhood in recent weeks stemming from homeless camps in the Centennial Park/Arkansas River vicinity.
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
buenavistacolorado.org
How To Get Your FREE USPS Mailbox
As most of you are aware, the USPS finally made a decision to waive the fee for in-town residents as of Jan 2. We have had questions directed to the chamber on how to take advantage of this. You’ll need to complete PS Form 1093 (link below) and present it to the BV Post Office.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday, January 18th
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon. Snow will begin to diminish during the afternoon hours. A second storm will impact our area on Friday. A third storm, with very cold air, will push into the region Sunday into Monday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a...
Daily Record
Cañon City’s Holiday Motel soon to be replaced by Kroger gas station
The Holiday Motel, located at 1502 Main St., soon will be razed to make way for a new Kroger gas station. Originally named the Skyview Hotel, the motel originally was built in the late 1940s or early 1950s.
Daily Record
New trial underway for Cañon City man convicted of attempted murder
A new trial officially began Wednesday for the man convicted in 2017 for the attempted murder of his wife after he allegedly hit her on the head with rocks, attempted to suffocate her and left her for dead. The Colorado Court of Appeals in June reversed the attempted murder in...
