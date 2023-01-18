Read full article on original website
buenavistacolorado.org
NOW HIRING! Apply today at High Country Moving Services
-Moving company based in Buena Vista, CO is seeking a moving helper to assist with household moves primarily in the Upper Arkansas Valley region of Colorado. (Buena Vista, Salida, Leadville & surrounding areas) -This is a part-time position with variable hours based on the number of jobs booked. -Applicant must...
buenavistacolorado.org
Chaffee Common Ground Opens Grant Cycle
SALIDA, COLO – The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee will open a grant cycle on January 12th, 2023. Community organizations and others interested in applying for funds are encouraged to attend a virtual Informational Session from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd to learn about eligibility requirements and grant criteria. Contact Common Ground Administrator Ben Doon at ccg.cac@gmail.com to obtain virtual access and materials for the Zoom session.
Daily Record
Cañon City residents voice concern over ongoing illegal, destructive acts from homeless population
The issue of trespass and other recent alleged illegal and destructive acts by the local homeless population was brought before the Cañon City Council on Tuesday night. During the public input portion of the meeting, Chuck and Tori Cline said that they are aware of at least three fires in their neighborhood in recent weeks stemming from homeless camps in the Centennial Park/Arkansas River vicinity.
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
