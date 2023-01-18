AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:25 a.m. EST

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. The same can not be said for some of his offensive staff. The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years. Criticism about Lombardi’s play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

No. 1 Swiatek eases by Osorio; No. 3 Pegula advances

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3. In a match played on Wednesday with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later. The reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former U.S. Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind at the Australian Open — and his No. 3 on her outfit. Pegula's parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. She is wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number on her black skirt while she competes at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field when he collapsed after making a tackle during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, part of that time in critical condition. Pegula reached the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Wednesday.

Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season. Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his future plans Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. The four-time MVP hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers said he didn't know whether Green Bay would represent the ideal situation for him and expressed hope the Packers would keep several of their veteran free agents.

AP source: Titans hiring Niners' Ran Carthon as new GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager. The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd. But the search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon who interviewed first last Friday. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the hiring. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority general manager. That brings the NFL to nine minority GMs overall.

Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGa wreck

Police say Georgia football player Devin Willock wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member. Athens-Clarke County police list excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as a primary cause of the crash early Sunday. The wreck occurred in Athens a few hours after a parade and ceremony honoring the team's second straight national championship. The 20-year-old Willock, an offensive lineman from New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, died shortly after at a hospital.

Flyers' Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov did not skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as the Flyers celebrated their annual Pride night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Provorov said his choice was to stay true to himself and his religion. He played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia’s 5-2 victory.

Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. Miles and Michael Davis are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris early Sunday. The University of Alabama said in a statement that Miles is no longer on the team. Defense lawyers for Miles released a statement saying Miles maintains his innocence and that he and his family “are heartbroken” over Harris’ death.

Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hosted the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship, at the White House. Biden says the team reflects America through its style of play, showcasing “constant motion, with individual freedom and personality that comes together as one team, a team that plays with joy, with drive to be their best.” Biden also expressed support Tuesday for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather, including storms and floods. He plans to visit the state Thursday. The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn’t visit the White House while Donald Trump was president.

US appeals court to weigh NCAA case over pay for athletes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NCAA hopes a federal appeals court will soon block a lawsuit that seeks to treat athletes as employees who are paid for their time. It is the latest test of amateurism in college sports. The Division I athletes who filed the suit being argued next month want hourly wages similar to those earned in work-study programs. They say the nation’s colleges are violating fair labor practices by failing to pay them for the time they put into their sports. Baylor University President Linda Livingston, chairperson of the NCAA's Board of Governors, says the idea would have a "potentially catastrophic impact on college sports.”

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Titans hire 49ers' Ran Carthon as 14th general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who ran the search committee that interviewed seven candidates, said in a statement they are excited to add Carthon with his variety of experience as a player, scout and personnel executive. “I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people,” Strunk said. “With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
New Cardinals GM delivers stern message to team

The Arizona Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort Tuesday, and he wasted no time delivering a stern message. “We’re going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization,” Ossenfort said.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
New York Jets bringing in Nathaniel Hackett for OC interview

The New York Jets are bringing in Nathaniel Hackett to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Per Dianni Russini of ESPN, as of this morning, the Jets were meeting with Hackett. Hackett is well-known for what transpired during his tumultuous 15-game tenure as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Williams scores 29, Memphis downs Wichita State 88-78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams' 29 points helped Memphis defeat Wichita State 88-78 on Thursday night. Williams added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Keonte Kennedy shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. ...
Wood puts up 26 in Portland's 88-83 win over San Diego

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood had 26 points in Portland's 88-83 win over San Diego on Thursday night. Wood added seven rebounds for the Pilots (10-11, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 19 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had six rebounds and eight assists. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. ...
Silver, Macron meet to discuss goals with NBA back in Paris

PARIS (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a meeting this week in Paris and was asked by a gracious host how he takes his coffee. “Un sucre?” French President Emmanuel Macron asked. Over that coffee, the leader of the NBA and the leader of France struck a deal to work together with hopes of continuing to grow the game of basketball internationally — a marriage of perfect timing, given...
Sizzy Lawton signs with Tennessee

Sizzy Lawton signed with Tennessee as a graduate transfer. The Lady Vols announced Lawton’s signing Friday. She played at Penn from 2019-22, appearing in 47 games and starting 37 contests. Lawton recorded 10 goals, 12 assists and 32 points for the Quakers. Half of Lawton’s goals were game-winners in...
Smith's 20 help Denver down South Dakota 75-60

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night. Smith was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit League). Marko Lukic shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Tommy Bruner recorded 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from...
Insider: Broncos GM George Paton is safe regardless of next HC

George Paton's job appears to be safe in 2023, a significant development in Denver's HC search. "Although George Paton's seat has warmed following the Broncos' 5-12 season he is expected to return as general manager, regardless of who Greg Penner (Broncos Owner) ultimately decides to hire as head coach," wrote longtime Broncos reporter Mike Klis.
