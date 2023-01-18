ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

British Columbia Hunter Shatters Rocky Mountain Goat World Record

Talk about a BEAST. I don’t know what these mountain goats are eating and drinking up in British Columbia, but these things are monstrous. Justin Kallusky is the proud owner of the latest Rocky Mountain goat world record, after bagging one with an official score of 60-4/8 points, with each horn measuring well over 12 inches, according to the Boone And Crockett Club. It all went down along the Stikine River in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Mike Opitz, chair of […] The post British Columbia Hunter Shatters Rocky Mountain Goat World Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Park Record

Vail Resorts’ US skier visits up 12.5% over last year, company reports

Coming off the busiest season in U.S. history, Vail Resorts reported that the current season is starting off even busier at its 37 North American ski areas. Vail Resorts, in an annual early season update to investors, said skier visits to its North American properties are up 12.5% this season through Jan. 8, as compared to the 2021-22 season.
