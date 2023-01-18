Based on Joe Locke's post, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now filming... as Agnes of Westview?. If you've been following our coverage, then you know that the end of 2022 and the beginning of the new year had been a particularly active time for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. After a number of casting announcements, we know that Hahn is being joined by Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, we learned that head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) also helming. And now, based on what was posted on their Instagram Stories, Locke has apparently confirmed that filming is officially underway. Except, it would appear that the production is running under a very "interesting" title… Agnes of Westview. Considering how things ended in WandaVision and who's been announced to return, get the dumpster fires of random speculation raging…

22 HOURS AGO