FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
THEN AND NOW: How the cast of 'That '70s Show' has changed from the original series to the Netflix spin-off
Several stars from the original show make appearances on the new Netflix spin-off, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
Popculture
'Good Doctor' Spinoff Casts Its Two Stars, Gets Premiere Date
Do good lawyers exist? ABC is about to help viewers find out with The Good Lawyer, the first spinoff to The Good Doctor. Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann will be introduced as the titular good lawyer in the March 6 episode of The Good Doctor. Felicity Huffman will also guest star in the episode and later appear in the series, which is expected to debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
bleedingcool.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Begins Filming (Or Is It "Agnes of Westview"?)
Based on Joe Locke's post, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now filming... as Agnes of Westview?. If you've been following our coverage, then you know that the end of 2022 and the beginning of the new year had been a particularly active time for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. After a number of casting announcements, we know that Hahn is being joined by Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, we learned that head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) also helming. And now, based on what was posted on their Instagram Stories, Locke has apparently confirmed that filming is officially underway. Except, it would appear that the production is running under a very "interesting" title… Agnes of Westview. Considering how things ended in WandaVision and who's been announced to return, get the dumpster fires of random speculation raging…
tvinsider.com
Kathryn Hahn Teases a ‘Little Song Here or There’ in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
“Agatha All Along, Part 2,” anyone? Kathryn Hahn says that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff in which she’ll reprise her role as Agatha, may have its share of musical moments. “Who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying...
ETOnline.com
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)
Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
IGN
Where to Watch That '70s Show Online in 2023
Beloved period sitcom That '70s Show entertained audiences from 1998 to 2006 with a memorable midwest coming-of-age story. Over 15 years later, the show is still sought out by those looking for a breezy binge thanks to its consistent humor and the excellent chemistry among its cast. If you're wondering...
IGN
The Expanse: The Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
thedigitalfix.com
Simon Pegg has completed filming on The Boys season 4
Simon Pegg is currently gearing up for two more Mission: Impossible movies, in between voice acting, writing comedy series, and more. Somehow, he also finds the time to play the affable Dad of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) on The Boys, and he has just wrapped filming on season 4. Pegg...
IGN
Breaking Bad Wiki Guide
Breaking Bad is an original show created by Vince Gilligan and airs on AMC. The show stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White who is a chemistry teacher who becomes diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. At his 50th birthday party, his DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank, offers to take him on a meth lab bust. Walt goes with, and sees former student Jesse Pinkman escaping. White finds Pinkman's address and makes him an offer. Walt wants to cook meth with Pinkman. Being a chemistry teacher, he is able to produce very high quality, pure meth and gets himself involved in the drug trade.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3's Mystery Jedi and Other Burning Questions From the New Trailer
There’s certainly no shortage of great Star Wars content to look forward to in the early months of 2023, and that includes the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian. Disney just dropped a new trailer giving us a closer look at Season 3 and the further adventures of Din Djarin and little Grogu.
‘The Last Of Us’ Mystery: Why Is Ellie Immune?
Ellie Williams, played by Bella Ramsey, might just be the key to saving the world. In The Last of Us premiere, the world was ravaged in 2003 by the Cordyceps infection, a mind-controlling infection caused by a fungus that invades the host’s brain. Humans are unable to escape the wrath of the infection. Twenty years later, the world is a shell of its former self.
Gossip Girl Reboot Not Returning for Season 3 at HBO Max, Says Showrunner
Watch: Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on "Gossip Girl" Reboot?. Dear Upper East Siders, it sounds like Gossip Girl will not be re-enrolling for a third year at HBO Max—that is, according to showrunner Joshua Safran. "So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts...
