ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Good Doctor' Spinoff Casts Its Two Stars, Gets Premiere Date

Do good lawyers exist? ABC is about to help viewers find out with The Good Lawyer, the first spinoff to The Good Doctor. Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann will be introduced as the titular good lawyer in the March 6 episode of The Good Doctor. Felicity Huffman will also guest star in the episode and later appear in the series, which is expected to debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
POPSUGAR

The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son

Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
bleedingcool.com

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Begins Filming (Or Is It "Agnes of Westview"?)

Based on Joe Locke's post, Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos is now filming... as Agnes of Westview?. If you've been following our coverage, then you know that the end of 2022 and the beginning of the new year had been a particularly active time for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. After a number of casting announcements, we know that Hahn is being joined by Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, we learned that head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) also helming. And now, based on what was posted on their Instagram Stories, Locke has apparently confirmed that filming is officially underway. Except, it would appear that the production is running under a very "interesting" title… Agnes of Westview. Considering how things ended in WandaVision and who's been announced to return, get the dumpster fires of random speculation raging…
ETOnline.com

'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)

Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
IGN

Where to Watch That '70s Show Online in 2023

Beloved period sitcom That '70s Show entertained audiences from 1998 to 2006 with a memorable midwest coming-of-age story. Over 15 years later, the show is still sought out by those looking for a breezy binge thanks to its consistent humor and the excellent chemistry among its cast. If you're wondering...
IGN

The Expanse: The Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off

The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
thedigitalfix.com

Simon Pegg has completed filming on The Boys season 4

Simon Pegg is currently gearing up for two more Mission: Impossible movies, in between voice acting, writing comedy series, and more. Somehow, he also finds the time to play the affable Dad of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) on The Boys, and he has just wrapped filming on season 4. Pegg...
IGN

Breaking Bad Wiki Guide

Breaking Bad is an original show created by Vince Gilligan and airs on AMC. The show stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White who is a chemistry teacher who becomes diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. At his 50th birthday party, his DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank, offers to take him on a meth lab bust. Walt goes with, and sees former student Jesse Pinkman escaping. White finds Pinkman's address and makes him an offer. Walt wants to cook meth with Pinkman. Being a chemistry teacher, he is able to produce very high quality, pure meth and gets himself involved in the drug trade.
HollywoodLife

‘The Last Of Us’ Mystery: Why Is Ellie Immune?

Ellie Williams, played by Bella Ramsey, might just be the key to saving the world. In The Last of Us premiere, the world was ravaged in 2003 by the Cordyceps infection, a mind-controlling infection caused by a fungus that invades the host’s brain. Humans are unable to escape the wrath of the infection. Twenty years later, the world is a shell of its former self.

Comments / 0

Community Policy