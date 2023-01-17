Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Big Crowd for Mayor's Campaign Announcement
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody made it official last night, announcing he’s running for reelection before a packed house at the Silver Palace. He said what he promised during the campaign four years ago is being done in areas like code enforcement, quality of life and new housing.
95.3 MNC
Republican candidate announces for Mayor of South Bend
Candidate for St. Joseph County Auditor Desmont Upchurch has announced a bid to become Mayor of South Bend. Upchurch, a Republican, announced his run on his Facebook page Tuesday evening. The 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army said “South Bend is a great city, but we must understand that there is more work that we can do to make our city a much better place.” He adds that the city needs to address mental health and find ways to reduce gun violence. Those tasks will require leadership, which he believes he can offer.
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Schererville creates riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses downtown
The town of Schererville is hoping more liquor licenses will help spur development downtown. The town council voted Wednesday to establish a riverfront district. Town manager Jim Gorman said it'll pave the way for additional liquor licenses for new restaurants. "It would still go through the process of applying for a liquor license through the ATC, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. And they will issue the licenses, but we will have the opportunity to approve those establishments on the board level here," Gorman told council members.
hometownnewsnow.com
Details Unveiled in Chase/Manhunt
(La Porte County, IN) - Evidence shows a chase and manhunt in La Porte County on January 13 involved a possible drug dealer in a vehicle reported stolen from Chicago. Michael Munson, 30, of Grand Rapids, Michigan fled police from Portage on Interstate 94 and during the eastbound pursuit sometimes traveled on the shoulder at high speeds, according to authorities.
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Chase Ends in Gary
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle chase starting in La Porte County ended with a crash and the arrests of two individuals in Gary. Late Wednesday morning, a La Porte County Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for moving violations on the Indiana Toll Road at the 48-mile marker.
nwi.life
Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing $1M Improvement Project
CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point has broken ground on a $1 million improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf. The project includes the turf infields, as well as the proper drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment.
hometownnewsnow.com
DNR Tackling Gypsy Moth Problem
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to get to the bottom of the gypsy moth problem. The DNR is hosting a series of virtual meetings via Zoom to address the gypsy moth infestation that is affecting La Porte County and several others. DNR personnel will discuss problems associated with infestations of the insect, available management methods, and proposed treatment options. The representatives will also welcome questions and take comments.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Officer Head Butting
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could face prison time in connection with a police struggle loud enough for people to step away from their dinner tables to catch a glimpse. Bryan Parish, 25, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Level 6 Felony Battery Against...
harborcountry-news.com
Anthony Givens re-sentenced to 40-60 years
ST. JOSEPH — A man who was 17 when he raped and killed one woman and left another woman for dead has been resentenced to a term of 40-60 years in prison. Anthony Givens, now 43, was found guilty and sentenced in 1997 to life in prison without parole. Due to a change in the law, he now has a chance at freedom.
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
hometownnewsnow.com
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
hometownnewsnow.com
Furious 2nd Half Rally Propels Slicer Boys to Win over Michigan City
The La Porte Slicer boys' basketball team trailed by 14 points at halftime Friday night before storming back for a breathtaking 76-73 win over Michigan City. This was the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader played in front of a huge, enthusiastic crowd at the Wolves Den. La Porte led...
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
WNDU
South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Turns to License Plate Readers
(La Porte, IN) - The city of La Porte is going to have license plate readers installed to help crack down on crime. The city’s Board of Public Works & Safety on Wednesday unanimously approved a two year contract with the provider. Under the contract, the provider will install and maintain about a dozen cameras reading the license plate numbers on vehicles.
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
