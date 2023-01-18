Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss
The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
"He's never going to give up, regardless of the situation" - Mackenzie McDonald on his upset victory over an injured Nadal in Melbourne
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald AO 2023 Preview and Prediction
Rafael Nadal will look to build on his opening round win when he takes on Mackenzie McDonald in round two. The defending champion will still have his doubters when it comes to being able to repeat last year’s heroics but until he is truly tested, it will be hard to tell his current level both in form and fitness.
Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald etch their names in tennis record books with Australian Open upsets
Jenson Brooksby and Mackenzie McDonald made history over the last two days in the Australian Open by knocking off the top two seeds.
2023 Australian Open Day Four Schedule featuring Djokovic, Zverev, Fritz and Kokkinakis v Murray
The 2023 Australian Open continues with a packed day four that will see Andy Murray take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in an excellent matchup that will be the most interesting one of the day. Besides that match we'll see plenty of other interesting matchup but the one between Kokkinakis and Murray...
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
Andy Murray advances at Australian Open after a nearly six-hour marathon match
Andy Murray defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open in a match that lasted five hours and 45 minutes and didn't end until after 4 a.m.
