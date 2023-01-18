ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old from Florida takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff, who won the WTA warm-up event in Auckland, has yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year. She is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday. Swiatek plays Cristina Bucsa, a Spanish qualifier, while Pegula meets Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. The No. 3-seeded man, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Tallon Griekspoor, while Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, plays 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States. FRIDAY’S FORECAST Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation

When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her

Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Australian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' after second-round exit

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Injured Rafael Nadal says he is "mentally destroyed" after his Australian Open title defence came to an...
