Manhattan, KS

Jerome Tang grabs mic, stands on table, delivers message to fans after K-State win

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. ( KSNT )- Something happened in Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday that history will tell you is rare. That is, Kansas State beat Kansas on the basketball court.

The Wildcat victory snaps a 7-game losing streak against their in-state rival. It’s K-State’s fourth win of the season over a Top 25 team. No. 13 K-State beat No. 2 Kansas 83-82.

However, something happened after the game that was much more unheard of.

As fans stormed the court, players celebrated with one another, and the K-State fight song played over the loud speakers, Jerome Tang decided to make an announcement. Tang grabbed a wireless microphone connected to the PA system, jumped up on the scorers table near midcourt and yelled, ‘Hey! Can you hear me?’

Tang’s next words were spoken in a way that shows how truly passionate he is about this topic.

“Hey! This is not about who we just beat,” Tang said. “It’s about us winning.”

The statement reiterates a point Coach Tang made in Monday’s press conference the day before the Sunflower Showdown.

“I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team,” Tang said on Monday. “I want them to show up because they love Kansas State. Our guys, every guy on our roster, they didn’t pick this school because they hated somebody else. They picked this school because they love us as a staff, they love this community and they love this university.”

K-State wins Sunflower Showdown in overtime thriller

He says he wants K-State fans to be motivated by a love for the Wildcats, not just a disliking for the Jayhawks. He even went as far as saying this:

“I feel like we, the Kansas State community and family, allow them to live rent free in our heads way too much,” Tang said.

The statement had mixed reactions from Wildcat fans on social media Monday night. Every ‘Cat fan in the building seemed to love Tang on Tuesday though as he stood atop the courtside table and started a chant. The chant he started, is a different one than the student section has historically chanted.

“K-S-U. K-S-U,” Tang shouted as he pumped his fist.

The Wildcat faithful joined in. ‘K-S-U’ roared over the arena. Tang wasn’t done speaking.

“It it amazing what you can accomplish when you do it out of a motive of love,” Tang said. “And joy. And passion.”

Topeka native/KU running back Ky Thomas transfers to Kent State

He had one final note for the fans in attendance.

“I told ya’ll we’d get you one court storming,” Tang said. “From now on… expect to win.”

Tang climbed down from the table but the cheers continued for several minutes. K-State is 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play.

