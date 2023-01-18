ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“WHIM” = Immersive Art by Frank Meccia

What used to be, may not be! Many of us know that building on Belmont called Stage 773, that was previously called “The Theater Building”. It was empty for a long time during the pandemic and now has re-opened but with a new look, new concept and of course a new name. The name is WHIM Chicago. What is in this building ( that used to have three theaters) is a building that one might call “immersive Art”. This is art that feeds the senses! art that you can see! Art that you can feel! and Art that you can touch!
“Almost, Maine”

★★★★★ Do you enjoy watching the Hallmark Station? During the holidays do you scramble to watch all the love stories geared around Christmas? These movies are pretty much all the same. Only the names and towns are unique ( and even then, no so much!). Most of you know that I am a great supporter of a little theater company, Oil Lamp, in downtown Glenview. This little, intimate space, is divine and the work they do, for the most part, are plays that you will never see anywhere else!
“La Parra- A Berwyn Gem”

Tonight Alan, Jane, Vicki and I visited such a restaurant. While this restaurant is just two years old ( yes- it came to be during the pandemic) it feels as if they have been around forever. Part of this is that all of the owners have been part of Chicago restaurant traditions for over 20 years. Co-owners Salvador and Jose have lots of years of experience with the big boys in town as do their employees. The upbringing is Italian dining but what they have done is added the Mexican qualities and spices to bring to their tables some of the most favorable dishes one can dine on.
