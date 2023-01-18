What used to be, may not be! Many of us know that building on Belmont called Stage 773, that was previously called “The Theater Building”. It was empty for a long time during the pandemic and now has re-opened but with a new look, new concept and of course a new name. The name is WHIM Chicago. What is in this building ( that used to have three theaters) is a building that one might call “immersive Art”. This is art that feeds the senses! art that you can see! Art that you can feel! and Art that you can touch!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO