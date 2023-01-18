ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

TippiNekobellepoupee
2d ago

Registered Republicans ought to take 5 babies each...Evangelical preachers ought to take 10 babies each since they have unlimited funds (churches are not taxed). They talked the talk, it's time to walk the walk!!

Pockets and Patches
2d ago

An article about LIVING CHILDREN yet all you commentors are the prime example of why and how the kids remain in foster care because you all never cared passed the abortion stage. SCOTUS ruling had NOTHING to do with YOUR choices prior to their ruling.....

danigirl
2d ago

I've always wanted more kids...I'd take 2 of them, but I work a lot and my home is too small. If I ever get to where I'm financially better off, I'd love to help.

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
beckersasc.com

5 hospitals closing service lines

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital later this year, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17. Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital will shutter its behavioral health unit due to financial unsustainability. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
8newsnow.com

CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding

At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding. At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City adds defibrillators to 4 Las Vegas parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is working to save lives when every second counts. They’ve installed automated external defibrillators or AEDs at parks throughout the city that can be used on anyone who goes into cardiac arrest especially kids and adults who suffer a medical emergency while playing sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV

