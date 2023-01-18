MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 30 points led Milwaukee over Youngstown State 88-75 on Saturday night. Freeman had six rebounds and 11 assists for the Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ahmad Rand recorded 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO