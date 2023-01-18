ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102

MILWAUKEE (102) Connaughton 5-11 2-3 15, Portis 9-16 0-0 23, B.Lopez 5-14 0-0 10, G.Allen 2-4 3-3 8, Holiday 12-27 3-3 28, Nwora 1-2 0-0 3, Ingles 3-4 0-0 8, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 39-86 10-11 102.
Boston 106, Toronto 104

BOSTON (106) Brown 10-23 3-3 27, Horford 2-10 0-0 5, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 7-8 25, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-16 4-4 23, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 14-15 106.
Washington 138, Orlando 118

ORLANDO (118) Banchero 5-12 4-6 15, F.Wagner 5-11 9-10 20, Carter Jr. 5-9 0-0 11, Fultz 8-14 4-4 23, G.Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 4-9 3-4 11, M.Wagner 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 3-6 0-0 8, Anthony 3-7 0-0 6, Suggs 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-90 20-24 118.
Freeman scores 30, Milwaukee downs Youngstown State 88-75

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 30 points led Milwaukee over Youngstown State 88-75 on Saturday night. Freeman had six rebounds and 11 assists for the Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ahmad Rand recorded 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
Rozier caps 19-point rally, Hornets end Hawks' 5-game streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Terry Rozier hit three throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the undermanned Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to end the Atlanta Hawks’ five-game winning streak with a 122-118 victory on Saturday night. Clint Capela tipped in Trae Young’s missed runner with 5.4 seconds...
Warriors beat Cavaliers without resting Curry, Thompson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Ty Jerome added a season-high 22 points as...
