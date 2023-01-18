ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
The Spun

Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers

Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

Buffalo Bills Get '3' Pendants For Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills were surprised with special gifts in honor of Damar Hamlin ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals ... receiving "3" pendants for the entire team. Von Miller -- whose season ended prematurely after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day -- showed off the new jewelry on social media ... and the team is clearly pumped about the gesture.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans

Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something.  The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC

The New England Patriots have several candidates in mind for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but if the team is seeking someone who understands the fabled “Patriot Way,” one man, in particular, stands out. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm. If the name sounds familiar to New England fans, it Read more... The post Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews

Seguin, Wedgewood propel Stars to 4-0 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice in the first period, Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season and the Dallas Stars beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night. Southern California native Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Fantastic 4: Moreno, Figueiredo extend rivalry at UFC 283

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought for 12 1/2 thrilling rounds in three bouts over the past 25 months. When they meet for a fourth time Saturday night, the winner will have the UFC flyweight title and the last word in one of the top rivalries in recent martial arts history.

