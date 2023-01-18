Read full article on original website
Walton a key player and leader for Douglas girls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Keana Walton has had a passion for basketball since she was a young kid. She would like to play at the collegiate level, but first she is focused on finishing up her high school career on a strong note.
Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 11th annual Snocross Showdown hits the track and sky at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Historic Deadwood on January 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale for this annual event. A detailed race schedule for both days is also available. These pro...
Time to dust the boots off. The Rapid City Rush Rodeo and Ag Night comes to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer, the 3rd annual Rapid City Rush “Rodeo and Ag Night” kicks off this Saturday, January 21st, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at the Monument. Brian Gardner, manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the The Rush, stopped by “Good...
Students help rebuild middle school crosswalk shelter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a crosswalk shelter at East Middle School. The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement. Building the crosswalk shelter took about...
Snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties for tomorrow. Snow will move into the area tonight and impact southern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. It is still a bit unclear how much snow we will see, but expect around 3-6 inches for those in the advisory. Places to the south of our area could receive up to a foot or more. Rapid City and the Black Hills will see little to no accumulation. As far as temperatures, highs tomorrow will be in the 30s once again. We’ll see similar temperatures for Thursday and Friday, but Saturday’s highs could reach the mid-40s.
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong storm system will move across Nebraska today, largely missing us to the south. But some light snow will fall adjacent the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. 1″-3″ can be expected along the US HWY 18 corridor.
Sunny skies are expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow may continue through the evening for the southeastern portion of our area, but snowfall will taper off throughout the overnight hours. More fog is expected tonight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. Highs tomorrow are going to reach the 40s for some. We also we’ll see very sunny skies. Throughout the weekend and next week, we are going to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Some light snow over the weekend
Stock show dirt day in Rapid City. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Very sunny skies for tomorrow.
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
Water valve break
Water valve break
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
Cutting horse
Cutting horse
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
Stock show dirt day.
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
