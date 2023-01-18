A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virgina, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday. A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified by local news reports as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.Ms Zwerner, whose condition had improved to stable on Saturday, was praised by parents for warning her students to flee as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor.Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR she was furious at the lack of gun regulations...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO