Dem Leader Jeffries claims GOP 'born-alive' abortion bill means 'government-mandated pregnancies'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday accused Republicans of attempting to criminalize abortion and enforce "government-mandated pregnancies" with the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban
A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
Federal appeals court backs Florida school district that blocked transgender student from using boys bathroom
A federal appeals court ruled Florida did not violate the Constitution by making students use bathrooms according to their biological sex.
Furious British parent at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher calls for change: ‘Why is it so bad?’
A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virgina, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday. A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified by local news reports as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.Ms Zwerner, whose condition had improved to stable on Saturday, was praised by parents for warning her students to flee as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor.Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR she was furious at the lack of gun regulations...
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Activists battle over Virginia bill that would recognize fetuses as carpool passengers
A Virginia bill that would recognize a fetus as a person in carpool lanes sparked a fierce debate between pro-life and pro-choice activists over "personhood" rights.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
Virginia senators kill proposal to ban Dominion Energy’s campaign cash
Democrats and Republicans united to quash another effort to stop state-regulated utilities like Dominion Energy from making political donations in Virginia.
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
Virginia Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a practicing OB-GYN, proposes abortion restrictions bill
State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a practicing OB-GYN, is proposing to cut the window for an abortion in Virginia.
New GOP-proposed bill targets preferred pronoun use in schools
Arizona legislators are beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first seeks to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools. The proposal, aimed at transgender and nonbinary students, comes on the heels of a year marked by a wave of anti-LGBTQ laws across the country. The […] The post New GOP-proposed bill targets preferred pronoun use in schools appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal
Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035. The Agriculture, Conservation and Natural […] The post Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP repeal effort — one of this session's highest-profile environmental debates. While there are still similar measures expected to advance through the Republican-controlled House, they would eventually land before the same Senate committee for a vote. Environmental groups, who say the adoption of the standards was one of the biggest steps Virginia has taken to address climate...
