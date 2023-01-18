ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Furious British parent at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher calls for change: ‘Why is it so bad?’

A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virgina, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday. A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified by local news reports as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.Ms Zwerner, whose condition had improved to stable on Saturday, was praised by parents for warning her students to flee as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor.Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR she was furious at the lack of gun regulations...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
AL.com

Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers

Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

New GOP-proposed bill targets preferred pronoun use in schools

Arizona legislators are beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first seeks to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools.  The proposal, aimed at transgender and nonbinary students, comes on the heels of a year marked by a wave of anti-LGBTQ laws across the country. The […] The post New GOP-proposed bill targets preferred pronoun use in schools appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal

Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035. The Agriculture, Conservation and Natural […] The post Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP repeal effort — one of this session's highest-profile environmental debates. While there are still similar measures expected to advance through the Republican-controlled House, they would eventually land before the same Senate committee for a vote. Environmental groups, who say the adoption of the standards was one of the biggest steps Virginia has taken to address climate...
VIRGINIA STATE

