Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Leslie Jones promises to be herself hosting 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah out, Leslie Jones in (for now): See who's guest-hosting 'The Daily Show'
Comedian Leslie Jones to be the first guest host of The Daily Show on Tuesday
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
TODAY.com
New memorial for MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King to be unveiled
A new tribute for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, is being unveiled Friday in Boston. TODAY’s Craig Melvin speaks with the artist and members of the King family about the new memorial that highlights their love that was sparked in Boston.Jan. 13, 2023.
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Permanent Replacement Revealed in Report
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Comedians Bill Maher, Jon Stewart being considered by CNN to fill primetime void left by Chris Cuomo: report
CNN could bring on a comedian such as Bill Maher or Jon Stewart to fill the gaping hole in its primetime lineup left by Chris Cuomo, according to a new report.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
soapoperanetwork.com
REPORT: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Mulling Move to New York Metro Tri-State Area
Currently in production on the show’s fourth season, producers of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are mulling a move to the New York Metro Tri-State area beginning with season five, reports Variety. According to the outlet, sources say Clarkson has asked NBCUniversal, the show’s producer and distributor, to...
Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss
"The Daily Show" guest host completely went off on the ESPN star's hot take and apology.
Oprah Winfrey Introduces Wes Moore As He’s Inaugurated As Maryland’s New Governor: “A Man I Truly Respect And I Man I So Trust”
Maryland’s new governor Wes Moore invited a special guest to introduce him at his inauguration on Wednesday: Oprah Winfrey. Moore, 44, the state’s first Black governor, hosted a show for the Oprah Winfrey Network, and Winfrey campaigned for him in last year’s midterms. “Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life,” Winfrey noted in her remarks. “He’s just getting started.” Calling Moore “a man I truly respect and a man I so trust,” Winfrey recalled meeting him in 2010, when she interviewed him about one of his bestselling books. “He was wise beyond his years,” Winfrey said. She also recalled...
ABC is looking to replace T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’
