KFVS12
Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating shooting death
cilfm.com
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Paducah shooting that injured 2 teens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
KFVS12
Carbondale man arrested on burglary, threatening officers charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a robbery in progress call in Carbondale. Officers were called just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. When they arrived, officers learned a suspect...
KFVS12
Day 3 of manhunt for St. Francois escaped inmates
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating burglary
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after 2 separate searches of Cape Girardeau homes find drugs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four people were arrested in two separate searches of homes in Cape Girardeau early Thursday morning. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on January 19. Officers responded to the 900 block of...
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
cilfm.com
Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
