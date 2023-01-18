Effective: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern San Luis Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern San Luis Valley County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

CONEJOS COUNTY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO