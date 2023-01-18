Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern San Luis Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern San Luis Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern San Luis Valley County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
