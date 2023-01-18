Read full article on original website
4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023
With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
4 Stocks With the Best Value to Buy Right Now
As inflation cooled down in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of slowing annual inflation, the market expects slower rate hikes ahead. Hence investors should consider fundamentally strong stocks Mosaic...
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading 25% Lower
FARO Technologies Inc FARO shares are trading lower by 25.28% to $26.38 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a $60 million convertible senior notes offering. FARO says the company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $57.7 million, or approximately $72.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional Notes in full, after deducting the initial purchaser's discount and estimated offering expenses.
3 Stocks Investors Should Pour Their Money Into in 2023
While inflation has been showing signs of cooling recently, it is still far beyond the Fed’s target rate. Consequently, the Fed is expected to keep raising the interest rates for...
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Essex Property Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Essex Property Trust (ESS), Dominion Resources (D), Energy Transfer (ET) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
EVO Payments And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – EVO Payments (EVOP), Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT), Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.87% to $225.60 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Enphase...
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest earnings data. Goldman Sachs missed fourth-quarter estimates, while Morgan Stanley exceeded expectations. The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined nearly 22 points to -32.9, the lowest reading in nearly two years. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday,...
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
