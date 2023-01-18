ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

msn.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
AOL Corp

10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023

For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Benzinga

Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading 25% Lower

FARO Technologies Inc FARO shares are trading lower by 25.28% to $26.38 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a $60 million convertible senior notes offering. FARO says the company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $57.7 million, or approximately $72.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional Notes in full, after deducting the initial purchaser's discount and estimated offering expenses.
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Zacks.com

Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
via.news

Essex Property Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Essex Property Trust (ESS), Dominion Resources (D), Energy Transfer (ET) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
via.news

Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Zacks.com

5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...

