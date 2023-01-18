Lloyd Girbach, Father of 2, Worked at the Rawsonville Ford Plant for 39 Years

Read full article on original website
New system successfully controlling odor on once-stinky Ann Arbor street
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials resolved three years ago to launch a $34,000 odor study to further investigate a stinky street. That was after several years of complaints from residents desperate for a solution to the lingering stench of sewage along Arborview Boulevard, particularly during warm months.
Ghost of Ann Arbor’s old Wall Street bridge, twice struck by disaster, still haunts Huron River
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 110 years ago, Ann Arbor’s new Wall Street bridge across the Huron River was a picture-perfect image worthy of placing on postcards. “New Wall Street Bridge, Ann Arbor, Mich.,” read the text of one featuring the two arching spans with decorative railings.
Developer defends decision to not include solar for proposed Ann Arbor building
ANN ARBOR, MI — A developer asking Ann Arbor to OK a seven-story apartment building off Broadway Street is defending the decision to not make the building all-electric with rooftop solar. That was a sore point for some residents during a citizen participation meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17, as...
The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO
The War Memorial, a patriotic, cultural, and community center on the shores of Lake St. Claire in Grosse Pointe Farms, has appointed Maria Miller, its chief financial officer, to interim […] The post The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
HometownLife.com
Joe Butch Cheesesteaks opens in Farmington, puts emphasis on high-quality rib eye
The owners of Joe Butch Cheesesteaks in downtown Farmington aren't playing around when it comes to meat. Sandwich shops are common, so they think their new business at 33171 Grand River Ave. has to be unique if they want it to survive. "We have to be different," said Johnny Dababneh,...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
thelivingstonpost.com
St. Pat’s pulls out of Scouts over badge it says contradicts church teachings on sexuality
Saying that the “Boy Scouts of twenty years ago is not the same as it is today,” Father Mathias Thelen of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brighton has “disassociated” the parish and St. Patrick’s School from the scouting program. “It’s not the Church who...
Geezer Happy Hour: Michigan’s Coolest Night Club Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
If you haven't heard of this underground night club in Ann Arbor, MI it's probably because you're too young!. A secret weekly dance party in Michigan is gaining national attention for its unique concept: the party is for old people. In a recent New York Times piece, contributor Joe Bernstein...
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
michiganchronicle.com
Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse
Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Only 5% of U.S. colleges earned this award. Eastern Michigan University is one of them
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has received a rating for its sustainability efforts that less than 5% of all U.S. colleges receive. The bronze STARS rating was given to EMU by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS stands for Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Scuffle breaks out at Ann Arbor courthouse during murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI - After a hiatus due to a fight between families, the man linked to a murder at an Ypsilanti Township gas station from May was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 35 years in prison. Devion Christopher Brooks, 19, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the...
