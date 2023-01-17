Read full article on original website
Planning commission approves rezoning for Town Center
After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to rezone land on the western side of the city for the Bluestone Town Center, which expected to have over 900 homes. The approval came following a public hearing last night that saw around...
Route 682 in Rockingham County Scheduled to Reopen today
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va – Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County is scheduled to reopen today. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since March 2022, as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements. Motorists should...
Woodstock Man Accused of Shooting at Law Enforcement May Avoid Trial
WOODSTOCK, Va – It appears that a Woodstock man accused of shooting at law enforcement more than two years ago will not go to trial and instead has copped a plea with prosecutors. A four-day trial for Sean Patrick Dempsey was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Shenandoah County...
