Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett’s McReynolds records third-place state finish
SMYRNA — Among six finalists out of 53 competitors, Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake McReynolds notched a third-place finish on Wednesday in the TSSAA Division I boys state bowling championship. McReynolds was seeded eighth for the single-day tournament held at the Smyrna Bowling Center. He advanced to the finals by posting...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs still searching for answers at home
JOHNSON CITY — Home has been extremely unkind to the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team, and the Bucs are searching for answers. Southern Conference-leading Samford visits Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tipoff, and ETSU is in the midst of a six-game home losing streak, a skid believed to be the longest in modern program history.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City's Thompson helps ETSU women top Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside, and it was too much for Furman to handle. Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.
Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett shakes off feisty Crockett
KINGSPORT — David Crockett displayed plenty of fight Tuesday night, but Dobyns-Bennett ultimately showed that the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship still runs through the Model City — claiming a 74-59 win in a battle for league supremacy at the Tribe Athletic Complex. In the girls’ game,...
Kingsport Times-News
D-B vs. Science Hill is one of America’s most storied hoops rivalries
Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes them seem a lot closer. The rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not nationally. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
wymt.com
$371K grant awarded to Wise Sports Complex for improvements
WISE, Va. (WYMT) - Improvements are coming to the Wise Sports Complex. The town of Wise received a $371,000 grant from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program. Officials plan to install new lighting at the complex. The new lighting will open up the Wise Sports Complex to hosting...
wjhl.com
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, …. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks...
Kingsport Times-News
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School took another step closer on Thursday when the Carter County School Board voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” said Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter....
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Johnson City woman celebrates 107th birthday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday. Sarah Collier, the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living Center, received gifts of a dozen white roses, chocolate candy, and a throw blanket. She shared some of her wisdom with News Channel 11, encouraging people to “live each day, one […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Reece Museum hosting ‘Southern Fiction’
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5-7 p.m. The museum will also be open for special weekend hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan places one-year moratorium on rezonings close to South Fork of Holston River
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on rezonings within one-quarter mile of the South Fork of the Holston River. However, the measure approved Thursday does not include land around South Holston Lake, from which the South Fork of the Holston flows.
WTVCFOX
Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
7 Brew announces second Johnson City location at former Ruby Tuesday’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coffee chain planning to expand into the Tri-Cities announced Wednesday that it is opening another Johnson City location. 7 Brew had already announced plans to open a coffee stand at the site of the former Toys R Us on North Roan Street. The company also announced plans to open […]
Kingsport Times-News
McKinney Center invites community to spring open house
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
Kingsport Times-News
Former Sears building comes down at casino site
Old memories of the former Bristol Mall came down, along with snow showers, last Friday as the future casino project pressed forward. Crews took to the side of the former Sears building this week as construction on the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol continued. The project is still on schedule, casino officials recently told Bristol Now, and is set for completion in the spring or summer of 2024.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
Kingsport Times-News
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan Street, during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’
A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia. Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
